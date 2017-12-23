Drive Chart
Appalachian St beats Toledo 34-0 in Dollar General Bowl

  • Dec 23, 2017

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) Appalachian State's improved defense was a huge reason the program closed the regular season on a three-game winning streak and won a share of the Sun Belt Conference title.

The Mountaineers saved the best for last in a Dollar General Bowl blowout.

Appalachian State's swarming, opportunistic defense was the catalyst for an impressive 34-0 victory over Toledo on Saturday night. The Rockets came into the game averaging nearly 40 points per game, but fell behind early and looked completely overmatched. They managed just 146 total yards while turning the ball over four times.

''When we get a little bit of a lead, that's when we're really dangerous,'' Appalachian State coach Scott Satterfield said. ''Once we get that lead and our defense has their bearing straight, the other team starts forcing the ball down the field and that's when we get turnovers.''

Appalachian State's defense had improved during the season's final few weeks, giving up just 10 points per game in wins over Georgia State, Georgia Southern and Louisiana-Lafayette. The performance against the Rockets was even better. Linebacker Anthony Flory led the Mountaineers with eight tackles and intercepted a pass in the first quarter that helped shift the momentum.

''The defense has just been really solid,'' Satterfield said. ''They've tackled well over the last month and haven't given up the big play.''

The Mountaineers' offense had a good night as well, especially on the ground. Jalin Moore, who was the game's Most Valuable Player, ran for 125 yards and a career-high three touchdowns to lead a running game that finished with 327 yards.

''It meant everything sending these guys out with a `W' like this,'' Moore said. ''I stressed a lot about it. I knew what was at stake. I just tried to play a perfect game for myself and for my boys. It's kind of emotional.''

Senior quarterback Taylor Lamb, who was starting his 49th straight game, threw for 131 yards.

Appalachian State (9-4) won its third straight bowl game since making the complete transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2015.

It was the second straight year the two programs had met in the postseason. Appalachian State beat Toledo in a hard-fought 31-28 victory in the Camellia Bowl in 2016 just a few hours up the interstate in Montgomery, Alabama.

The rematch in Mobile turned out to be a dud.

Toledo's Logan Woodside threw for 124 yards and three interceptions. He had just five interceptions through the season's first 13 games before Saturday.

''I feel like I let my team down a little bit,'' Woodside said. ''Give App State a lot of credit, they had me force a couple balls downfield that were uncharacteristic of myself. But overall, you can't take away what we did this season.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Appalachian State: It was an impressive performance for the Mountaineers, especially on defense. Even during the rare moments when Toledo would have some success on offense, Appalachian State always seemed to force a turnover at a crucial juncture.

Toledo: This was one to forget for the Rockets. The offense looked out of sync all night and Appalachian State's running game methodically picked apart Toledo's defense.

UP NEXT

Appalachian State: The Mountaineers lose several seniors, including their four-year starting quarterback. But Appalachian State has firmly established itself as one of the elite teams in the Sun Belt since making the transition from FCS to FBS and that's unlikely to change any time soon as long as coach Scott Satterfield is leading the way.

Toledo: The Rockets will have a lot of rebuilding to do, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Toledo will have to find a new quarterback and rebuild its offensive line, which will lose four starters. The good news is 38-year-old coach Jason Candle is coming back after leading the program to an 11-win season.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 14:54
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
0
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:14
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
0
Touchdown 8:14
25-J.Moore runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
61
yds
03:59
pos
26
0
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:56
91-C.Staton 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
8
yds
02:09
pos
20
0
Field Goal 8:14
91-C.Staton 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
57
yds
03:51
pos
17
0
Point After TD 13:51
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 13:51
25-J.Moore runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
74
yds
02:09
pos
13
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:06
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 4:06
25-J.Moore runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
36
yds
01:13
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 8
Rushing 16 2
Passing 5 6
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 3-13 2-12
4th Down Conv 1-3 1-1
Total Net Yards 458 117
Total Plays 70 50
Avg Gain 6.5 2.3
Net Yards Rushing 327 22
Rush Attempts 53 21
Avg Rush Yards 6.2 1.0
Net Yards Passing 131 95
Comp. - Att. 8-17 16-29
Yards Per Pass 7.7 3.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 4-29
Penalties - Yards 4-25 5-35
Touchdowns 4 0
Rushing TDs 4 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 5
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 3
Punts - Avg 3-41.0 8-42.5
Return Yards 76 29
Punts - Returns 1--1 2-5
Kickoffs - Returns 1-23 3-24
Int. - Returns 3-54 0-0
Kicking 6/7 0/0
Extra Points 4/4 0/0
Field Goals 2/3 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
App. St. 9-4 7137734
Toledo 11-3 00000
o61.5, TOLEDO -6.5
Ladd-Peebles Stadium Mobile, AL
 131 PASS YDS 95
327 RUSH YDS 22
458 TOTAL YDS 117
App. St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lamb 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 131 0 0 118.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.1% 2737 27 6 152.2
T. Lamb 8/16 131 0 0
Ma. Williams 14 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 27 1 0 218.9
Ma. Williams 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Moore 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 125 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
183 1037 12
J. Moore 22 125 3 31
D. Harrington 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 72 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 296 2
D. Harrington 9 72 0 35
M. Williams Jr. 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 68 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
97 500 2
M. Williams Jr. 9 68 0 24
T. Lamb 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
78 584 5
T. Lamb 8 45 0 12
I. Lewis 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 31 0
I. Lewis 1 10 0 10
D. Harper 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 46 0
D. Harper 3 4 0 7
Ma. Williams 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 6 1
Ma. Williams 1 3 1 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. Lewis 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 67 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 733 8
I. Lewis 4 67 0 26
T. Hennigan 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 585 7
T. Hennigan 1 29 0 29
D. Harrington 19 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 0
D. Harrington 1 15 0 15
J. Virgil 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 364 3
J. Virgil 1 13 0 13
C. Reed 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 157 5
C. Reed 1 7 0 7
L. Duffield 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 97 2
L. Duffield 0 0 0 0
T. Watkins 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 295 1
T. Watkins 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Stringer 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Stringer 1-0 1.0 0
O. Godwin 47 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
O. Godwin 1-0 1.0 0
C. Fuller 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
C. Fuller 1-1 1.5 0
D. Franklin 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
D. Franklin 0-0 0.0 1
E. Boggs 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 2 0.5
E. Boggs 0-1 0.5 0
A. Flory 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Flory 0-0 0.0 1
C. Duck 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 6 0.0
C. Duck 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Staton 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
8/9 31/31
C. Staton 2/3 29 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
X. Subotsch 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 41.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
55 39.9 1
X. Subotsch 3 41.0 1 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Hennigan 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 20.5 23 0
T. Hennigan 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Duck 4 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 9.4 0 0
C. Duck 1 -1.0 0 0
Toledo
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Woodside 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.2% 124 0 3 70.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.2% 3882 28 8 162.2
L. Woodside 16/29 124 0 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Swanson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
242 1363 14
T. Swanson 11 44 0 24
A. Thompkins 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
104 629 2
A. Thompkins 2 11 0 8
S. Seymour 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
116 702 12
S. Seymour 3 -2 0 1
L. Woodside 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 34 1
L. Woodside 5 -31 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Fisher 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 295 0
J. Fisher 2 29 0 20
T. Swanson 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 194 0
T. Swanson 3 26 0 18
D. Johnson 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
74 1278 13
D. Johnson 2 21 0 17
J. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 689 5
J. Johnson 1 14 0 14
S. Seymour 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 104 1
S. Seymour 3 14 0 9
A. Thompkins 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 123 0
A. Thompkins 2 13 0 8
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 319 3
D. McKinley-Lewis 1 8 0 8
D. Richards 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 90 0
D. Richards 0 0 0 0
B. Mitchell 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 0
B. Mitchell 0 0 0 0
D. Rosi 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 90 0
D. Rosi 0 0 0 0
D. Phillips 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 101 2
D. Phillips 2 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Flint 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 42.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
47 38.0 2
B. Flint 8 42.5 2 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Johnson 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 12.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
30 22.8 15 1
D. Johnson 2 12.0 15 0
D. Phillips 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 15.2 0 0
D. Phillips 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 2.5 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
20 8.1 5 0
D. McKinley-Lewis 2 2.5 5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 APLST 27 3:00 5 19 Fumble
7:57 APLST 20 2:13 6 -1 Punt
5:19 TOLEDO 36 1:13 5 36 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:14 APLST 36 2:09 9 64 TD
12:05 APLST 31 3:51 6 57 FG
8:05 TOLEDO 14 2:09 3 8 FG
1:38 APLST 18 1:36 7 74 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:13 APLST 39 3:59 7 61 TD
6:22 APLST 30 1:45 3 7 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:24 APLST 45 2:04 8 52 TD
11:42 APLST 17 4:29 8 52 Downs
6:18 TOLEDO 37 2:06 5 17 Downs
2:28 APLST 36 2:20 4 -6
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:42 TOLEDO 17 3:35 10 28 Punt
5:33 TOLEDO 38 0:00 1 62 INT
4:02 TOLEDO 15 1:41 3 2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:51 TOLEDO 25 1:31 3 4 Punt
5:52 TOLEDO 25 4:06 11 44 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TOLEDO 25 2:33 6 14 INT
8:14 TOLEDO 25 1:44 3 1 Punt
4:29 TOLEDO 20 1:53 3 -7 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:49 TOLEDO 9 3:02 7 27 Punt
7:07 TOLEDO 31 0:42 3 32 INT
4:04 TOLEDO 20 1:24 3 -1 Fumble
NCAA FB Scores