Coach Kevin Stefanski said Thursday that he's "hopefull" that Williams (shoulder) could suit up in Sunday's game against the Colts.

Williams continues to miss game action this season due to the shoulder injury, however, he appears closing in on a return to the field. If the rehab process does take longer than expected, however, Stefanski didn't rule out the possibility of placing Williams on injured reserve in the near future. If the LSU product is officially ruled out again for Week 5, Terrance Mitchell is expected to draw another start.