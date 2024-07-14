Running back Jamaal Williams was an outstanding Fantasy football pick with Detroit in 2022, racking up more than 1,000 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. Williams was unable to repeat that production in his first season with the Saints, scoring just one time as a Fantasy football bust. He is sitting behind Alvin Kamara on the depth chart again this year, so his Fantasy ceiling is limited barring injury. Which 2024 Fantasy football sleepers should you be targeting near the end of Fantasy football drafts?

The Chicago Bears have one of the most crowded running back rooms in the league, with D'Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson and Khalil Herbert all currently on the roster. Swift is expected to command most of the touches in Chicago's backfield, but Johnson could become a Fantasy football sleeper if Herbert gets traded.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Jets running back Breece Hall would significantly outperform his sixth-round Fantasy football ADP in 10-team PPR leagues. The result: Hall rushed 223 times for 994 yards and five scores and was also a dynamic receiver out of the backfield, catching 76 passes for 591 yards and four more scores. He'd wind up finishing as the No. 2 running back in CBS Sports PPR leagues behind only Christian McCaffrey.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2024 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2024 Fantasy football standard rankings update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Jaguars tight end Evan Engram. The 29-year-old is coming off the best season of his career, catching 114 passes for 963 yards and four touchdowns. He finished with at least 60 receiving yards in five of his final six games of the regular season, catching four total touchdown passes during that stretch.

Engram was the TE2 overall last year, shattering his previous single-season high for receptions. He heads into the 2024 season as quarterback Trevor Lawrence's safety blanket, which will make him a high-quality Fantasy asset even amid a revamped offense. Engram's target share will almost certainly dip, but there has been an overreaction in Fantasy leagues that has made him a Fantasy football sleeper heading into the season.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2024 have identified: Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley. The 29-year-old was suspended for the entire 2022 season due to gambling, but he showed his potential in his first season with the Jaguars in 2023. He averaged 13.5 Fantasy points per game, finishing as the WR18 in PPR formats as Jacksonville's leading receiver.

Ridley caught 76 passes for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging more than 13 yards per reception. He is flying under the radar as a Fantasy football sleeper with his new team in Tennessee, playing alongside DeAndre Hopkins and young quarterback Will Levis. The Titans signed Ridley to a $92 million contract, so they are going to do everything they can to get their new playmaker the ball. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2024 to pick here.

