Browns' Greedy Williams: Used as third cornerback
Williams had one tackle and was flagged for pass interference in Sunday's 38-15 loss to New England in Week 6.
Williams made his season debut, slotting in as the third cornerback, with the Browns' best cornerback, Denzel Ward, unavailable due to a concussion. He played 37 of 70 snaps.
