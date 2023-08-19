Williams was waived by the Eagles on Saturday, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Williams, a former second-round selection by the Browns, spent his first four years in Philadelphia but declined significantly in 2022. He was looking for a fresh start in Philadelphia, but was already falling behind some younger options at cornerback before the team ultimately opted to make this move. According to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the 25-year-old is owed just $600 thousand fully guarenteed of the total $1.35 million on his one-year contract. He will now be on the hunt for a new opportunity.