Williams signed a contract with the Eagles on Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Williams spent the first four seasons of his career in Cleveland, but his role with the team declined significantly in 2022. He'll likely continue to serve in a depth role in the secondary in Philadelphia, though he could be a valuable special teams contributor.
