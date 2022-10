Cleveland's release of cornerback Thomas Graham indicates Williams (hamstring) could return from his injury Week 6 against the Patriots, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Given that Graham was signed to the roster shortly after Williams sustained his hamstring injury, it appears logical his release signals good news about Williams. The Browns designated Williams to return from injured reserve last week, but he was not activated for a Week 5 loss to the Chargers.