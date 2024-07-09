Ezekiel Elliott used to be a Fantasy football superstar, and he is hoping to rekindle that magic after joining the Cowboys again this spring. Elliott was a top-five Fantasy running back in three of his first four NFL seasons, carrying many Fantasy football managers to league championships. He struggled in his lone season with New England last year, but the Patriots won just four games during a brutal campaign. While Elliott is among the oldest starting running backs in the NFL, he heads into the summer as the top running back on the depth chart in Dallas.

Former Cowboys starter Tony Pollard is now in Tennessee, giving Elliott an opportunity to be one of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers. Meanwhile, Rico Dowdle is hoping to take snaps away from Elliott and emerge as a Fantasy football breakout in his fifth season. As you begin your 2024 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2024 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle would fail to live up to his Fantasy football ADP. Waddle's 2023 Fantasy football ADP was 34.86 overall and he was the 11th receiver off the board on average. He'd go on to notch a 1,000-yard season but only had 72 receptions with four touchdowns and he'd finish as the No. 34 Fantasy football wide receiver in CBS Sports PPR leagues.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2024 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Lions running back David Montgomery. The 27-year-old finished as the RB15 in Fantasy during his first season in Detroit, posting the second 1,000-yard rushing season of his career. He was fifth in red-zone touches and scored the fourth-most touchdowns among running backs in one of the league's best offenses.

Montgomery's volume decreased down the stretch of the season though, as he averaged 15 touches and 75.7 total yards following his return in Week 10. He is also expected to take more of a backseat to teammate Jahmyr Gibbs, who general manager Brad Holmes said would "see more of the load" in 2024. Montgomery out-carried Gibbs by nearly 40 touches last year, so he is being over-drafted based on those numbers.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2024 have identified: 49ers tight end George Kittle. The 30-year-old has been a consistent option for Fantasy managers since making his NFL debut in 2017, which is a rarity at his position. Kittle dealt with several injuries in the playoffs last season, and he reportedly lost roughly 30 pounds following the Super Bowl due to a month without physical activity.

Injuries have been a concern for Kittle throughout his career, as he has only been healthy for one full season. He is also playing in an offense that has a plethora of weapons, including Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings emerged down the stretch last season as well, so the model recommends going in a different direction with your Fantasy tight end picks. See which other Fantasy football busts 2024 to avoid here.

