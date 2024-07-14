Buccaneers running back Rachaad White only averaged 3.6 yards per carry last season but his 336 touches were second in the NFL to only Christian McCaffrey in 2023. White piled up 1,539 yards from scrimmage and scored nine touchdowns last season and now he'll earn early-round consideration in 2024 Fantasy football drafts. However, should Fantasy football managers be concerned about his general inability to make tacklers miss and the fact that he runs behind an offensive line that struggled last season?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers running back Rachaad White was being dramatically undervalued. White was coming off the board in the seventh round on average in 12-team PPR leagues, but he emerged as Tampa Bay's workhorse ball carrier and provided significantly more value than expected, finishing No. 4 at his position. White rushed for 990 yards and six touchdowns while adding 64 catches for 549 yards and three more scores as a receiver.

Top 2024 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Vikings running back Aaron Jones. The 29-year-old missed six games last season and was relatively silent from a Fantasy perspective in three other games. He was released by the Packers and signed with the Vikings, who will have either Sam Darnold or rookie J.J. McCarthy at quarterback.

Jones played all 17 games in 2022, racking up over 1,500 scrimmage yards on 272 touches, and he only missed two games in 2021. He ranks fifth in yards per carry, fifth in rush success rate and sixth in yards after contact per attempt among all running backs with at least 300 carries over the last five years. Jones will be playing behind a strong Minnesota offensive line.

Top 2024 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2024 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey. Los Angeles had to cut ties with Mike Williams and Keenan Allen this offseason to salvage a desolate salary cap situation. After adding protection for Justin Herbert in the first round by selecting Notre Dame OL Joe Alt, the Chargers scored McConkey in round two with the No. 34 overall pick.

McConkey caught 119 passes for 1,687 yards and 14 touchdowns in three years as a contributor at Georgia and also added four rushing touchdowns. Considered one of the nation's premier route runners, McConkey boosted his draft profile by running a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and now he's expected to start in the slot for the Chargers. He's already drawing rave reviews at Chargers OTAs.

Top 2024 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Lions running back David Montgomery as one of its 2024 Fantasy football busts. After four seasons in Chicago, Montgomery signed with Detroit during the offseason and rushed for 1,015 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns and he finished as the No. 17 running back in CBS Sports PPR leagues.

However, he was a virtual non-factor in the passing game for Detroit and the presence of Jahmyr Gibbs will severely limit his production potential. Montgomery caught 16 passes for 117 yards and he played roughly half of Detroit's snaps over the last eight games including the postseason.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy football football rankings

