2019 NASCAR at Darlington odds, picks: Model says Chase Elliott surprises at Bojangles' Southern 500

Over the course of the last 70 years, Darlington Raceway has become one of the most historic venues in NASCAR, and on Sunday the 2019 Bojangles' Southern 500 will be the 70th iteration of a race that predates even the Daytona 500 by nine years. The green flag will drop at the egg-shaped oval at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday. With just two races left until the 2019 NASCAR Playoffs, the stakes will be incredibly high. Kyle Larson is the 5-1 favorite in the 2019 Bojangles' Southern 500 odds, but he's followed closely by Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin, all at 6-1.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to an extremely strong start in NASCAR this year. It correctly predicted Martin Truex Jr.'s victory at the Toyota/Save Mart 350. It also called Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five, and then hit nine of the top 10 drivers last week at the Go Bowling at The Glen. Additionally, it had Coca-Cola 600 winner Martin Truex Jr. in its top two and then nailed Kyle Busch's huge win in the first race at Pocono.



It also made some huge calls last year, including correctly projecting wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan and two of the top four at the Daytona 500. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at venues like Darlington Raceway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated NASCAR at Darlington 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Darlington, we can tell you the model is high on Chase Elliott, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 14-1 odds. After going seven consecutive races without a top 10 in the middle of the season, Elliott has been on a tear the past three weeks. The 23-year-old broke that poor stretch with a win at Watkins Glen and then followed that up with a ninth-place finish at Michigan, then a fifth-place finish two weeks ago at Bristol. Now he heads to a track where his father, NASCAR legend Bill Elliott, won three times.

The younger Elliott had his best run at Darlington a season ago, when he finished fifth in a throwback version of his NAPA Auto Parts Chevy. He also finished 10th in the 2016 Southern 500 and he's got five wins now in the last two seasons.

And a massive shocker: Kyle Larson, the Vegas favorite at 5-1, fails to crack the top five. There are far better values in a loaded lineup.

Larson still hasn't posted a win yet this season, but he is in 11th place in the standings and he's working on a string of four consecutive top-10 finishes. He's also run well at Darlington historically, with four top-10 finishes in five starts there. That all being said, he's also failed to get the job done at Darlington, finishing third last year despite leading 284 laps and 14th two years ago despite leading 124 laps. After winning four times in 2017, Larson has now gone 70 races without reaching the winner's circle.

The model is also targeting two other drivers with NASCAR at Darlington odds of 14-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Bojangles' Southern 500 at Darlington? And which long shots stun NASCAR? The latest odds below show the full projected 2019 Bojangles' Southern 500 leaderboard.

Kyle Larson 5-1

Denny Hamlin 6-1

Kevin Harvick 6-1

Brad Keselowski 6-1

Kyle Busch 6-1

Joey Logano 6-1

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

Chase Elliott 14-1

Erik Jones 16-1

Kurt Busch 20-1

Ryan Blaney 30-1

Clint Bowyer 40-1

Alex Bowman 40-1

Jimmie Johnson 40-1

Aric Almirola 60-1

William Byron 60-1

Daniel Suarez 60-1

Matt DiBenedetto 80-1

Ryan Newman 100-1

Austin Dillon 100-1