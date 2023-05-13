Denny Hamlin will attempt to post another strong performance at Darlington Raceway and record his second consecutive victory of the NASCAR Cup Series season when he takes part in the 2023 Goodyear 400 on Sunday. Hamlin, who notched his first win of the year last week at Kansas, has captured four checkered flags at Darlington, the most among active drivers. The 42-year-old has 16 top-10 finishes in 21 career series starts at the South Carolina track. Hamlin is 11-2, while Kyle Larson is the 4-1 favorite in the latest 2023 Goodyear 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Martin Truex Jr., who won this race in 2021, is 7-1, while William Byron and Tyler Reddick round out the top 2023 Goodyear 400 contenders in the 2023 NASCAR at Darlington odds at 17-2. The Goodyear 400 2023 is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Darlington predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2023 Goodyear 400 picks.

Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Reddick, won the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix in March at +1000 odds.

He also correctly predicted Chase Elliott to win the YellaWood 500 at +1200 last October and the Jockey Made in America 250 in 2021, nailed the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner by hitting Larson's victory at +550 odds and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at +160 odds the previous week. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed ticket after ticket.

2023 Goodyear 400 expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is fading Kyle Busch, even though he is one of the favorites at 10-1. In fact, Roberts says Busch, who has recorded 13 top-10 finishes in 22 Cup Series starts at Darlington, barely even cracks the top 10.

"He has only six top-five finishes on the track," Roberts told SportsLine. "He led 155 laps last fall before an engine failed him, and he's been 30th or worse in his last three starts there." See who else to fade here.

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Bubba Wallace, even though he's a longshot at 30-1 in the latest 2023 Goodyear 400 odds. The 29-year-old native of Alabama matched his best finish of the season last week, when he was fourth at Kansas. Wallace has posted just one top-10 in nine Cup Series starts at Darlington, but that came last fall as he led four laps and finished ninth.

"He'll be part of the Toyota surge we've seen over the last month," Roberts told SportsLine. "He'll be fast and contending for most of the race." See who else to back here.

2023 Goodyear 400 odds

Kyle Larson +400

Denny Hamlin +550

Martin Truex Jr. +700

William Byron +850

Christopher Bell +1000

Kyle Busch +1000

Ross Chastain +1000

Kevin Harvick +1000

Erik Jones +1000

Joey Logano +1200

Chase Elliott +1400

Ryan Blaney +2000

Bubba Wallace +3000

Brad Keselowski +4000

Daniel Suarez +4000

Josh Berry +6000

Ty Gibbs +6000

Chris Buescher +7500

Chase Briscoe +10000

Austin Dillon +10000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000

A.J. Allmendinger +12500

Aric Almirola +15000

Austin Cindric +15000

Justin Haley +15000

Ryan Preece +15000

Noah Gragson +20000

Michael McDowell +20000

Ryan Newman +50000

Harrison Burton +100000

Corey LaJoie +100000

Todd Gilliland +150000

Ty Dillon +250000

BJ McLeod +500000

Brennan Poole +500000