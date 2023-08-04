The NASCAR Cup Series season continues on Sunday with the 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. The 2023 NASCAR at Michigan green flag is scheduled to drop at 2:30 p.m. ET and there are only four races remaining until the start of the playoffs. With 12 different playoff-eligible winners this season, there are four playoff spots remaining. Denny Hamlin is the 13-2 favorite in the 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 odds, while teammate Martin Truex Jr. and 2021 NASCAR champion Kyle Larson are priced at 7-1.

Kyle Busch and William Byron are next in the 2023 NASCAR at Michigan odds at 8-1, while defending Michigan winner Kevin Harvick is 17-2. Before scouring the 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at Michigan predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 Michigan NASCAR picks from SportsLine's proven NASCAR model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). In Austin, it listed Tyler Reddick as one of its best values and he went on to win for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021.

All told, the model has nailed a whopping 13 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 predictions

For the 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400, the model is high on Chase Elliott, even though he's a 15-1 longshot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Michigan odds. Elliott finds himself in an usual position with four races remaining, sitting 40 points out of the playoffs and likely needing a win or a collection of strong performances to earn his way in.

However, Elliott isn't your ordinary late-season playoff hopeful. He's the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion and has already stacked up 18 career Cup wins before his 28th birthday. Elliott's average finishing position at Michigan of 7.6 is also a record among Cup drivers with at least five starts on the two-mile, D-shaped oval. He's only finished outside the top 11 at the track once in 12 career starts.

And a massive shocker: Larson, one of the Vegas favorites at 7-1, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in the 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 starting lineup. Larson enters the weekend sitting eighth in the standings and has automatically qualified for the postseason with a pair of victories on the season.

But the champion two seasons ago hasn't run well of late, finishing 19th or worse in three of his last four starts. Since winning three consecutive races at Michigan in 2016 and 2017, Larson's average finishing position at the track has been 12th over the last six races and he's been 14th or worse in three of those starts.

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2023 NASCAR at Michigan odds of 11-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag.

2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 odds, drivers, lineup

2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 odds, drivers, lineup

Denny Hamlin 13-2

Kyle Larson 7-1

Martin Truex Jr. 7-1

Kyle Busch 8-1

William Byron 8-1

Kevin Harvick 17-2

Christopher Bell 10-1

Ryan Blaney 11-1

Bubba Wallace 12-1

Tyler Reddick 12-1

Joey Logano 14-1

Chase Elliott 15-1

Ross Chastain 17-1

Ty Gibbs 18-1

Brad Keselowski 22-1

Alex Bowman 40-1

Daniel Suarez 45-1

Chris Buescher 50-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100-1

Aric Almirola 100-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Erik Jones 125-1

A.J. Allmendinger 200-1

Austin Cindric 250-1

Ryan Preece 250-1

Chase Briscoe 300-1

Michael McDowell 300-1

Justin Haley 300-1

Austin Hill 400-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Corey Lajoie 750-1

Noah Gragson 750-1

Todd Gilliland 1500-1

Cole Custer 3000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

Ty Dillon 5000-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1