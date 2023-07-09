Kyle Busch will try to extend his streak of consecutive top-10 finishes to seven when he takes part in the 2023 Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion posted his series-high 11th top-10 finish of the season last weekend, when he took fifth in the inaugural street race in Chicago. Busch won this race in 2008 and has been 10th or better in 10 of his last 15 Cup Series starts at Atlanta. Busch, Joey Logano and Chase Elliott, who won this race last year, are +1000 co-favorites in the latest 2023 Quaker State 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Ryan Blaney is +1100, while Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Larson round out the top 2023 Atlanta NASCAR contenders at +1200. NASCAR at Atlanta 2023 is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Atlanta predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2023 Quaker State 400 picks.

Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Ross Chastain, won the Ally 400 last month at +1000. He also predicted Larson's win at +650 in the NASCAR All-Star Race in May and nailed the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix winner in March by hitting Tyler Reddick's victory at +1000.

In addition, the expert correctly predicted Elliott to win the YellaWood 500 at +1200 last October and the Jockey Made in America 250 in 2021, nailed the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner by hitting Larson's victory at +550 and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at +160 the previous week. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed ticket after ticket.

2023 Quaker State 400 expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is fading Denny Hamlin, even though he is one of the favorites at +1200. In fact, Roberts says Hamlin, who has posted top-five finishes in five of his last 10 starts, barely even cracks the top 20 at Atlanta.

"Hamlin has been my favorite driver to bet in superspeedway races, but he hasn't paid off lately, especially with the NextGen car," Roberts told SportsLine. "His only win in 26 starts at Atlanta came in 2012." You can see who else to fade here.

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Corey LaJoie, even though he's a longshot at +2500 in the latest 2023 Quaker State 400 odds. The 31-year-old native of North Carolina has yet to record a victory in 218 Cup Series starts and has posted only two top-five finishes. However, both of them came at Atlanta, where he was fifth in the spring of 2022 and fourth four months ago.

"It was last fall, when he was leading late, that we all thought he had a shot to record his first career Cup Series win," Roberts told SportsLine. "He's oozing with confidence, considering the location of this race." You can see who else to back here.

How to make 2023 Quaker State 400 predictions

Roberts is high on a longshot who has led in all three races with superspeedway packages at Atlanta.

2023 Quaker State 400 odds, contenders, starting lineup

Kyle Busch +1000

Chase Elliott +1000

Joey Logano +1000

Ryan Blaney +1100

Denny Hamlin +1200

Brad Keselowski +1200

Kyle Larson +1200

William Byron +1400

Ross Chastain +1500

Christopher Bell +1600

Chris Buescher +2000

Ty Gibbs +2500

Corey LaJoie +2500

Tyler Reddick +2500

Martin Truex Jr. +2500

Bubba Wallace +2500

Aric Almirola +3000

Alex Bowman +3000

Austin Cindric +3000

Kevin Harvick +3000

Erik Jones +3000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +3000

Daniel Suarez +3000

A.J. Allmendinger +4000

Austin Dillon +4000

Michael McDowell +4000

Chase Briscoe +5000

Justin Haley +5000

Austin Hill +5000

Cole Custer +6000

Todd Gilliland +6000

Noah Gragson +6000

Ryan Preece +6000

Harrison Burton +7500

Ty Dillon +50000

BJ McLeod +100000

J.J. Yeley +100000