Martin Truex Jr. is second in the NASCAR Cup Series standings one-third of the way through the season, yet he's the only person in the NASCAR DFS driver pool in the top five of the standings without a victory. He's one of four drivers with seven top-10s as has finished no worse than 18th. How should that consistency factor into your NASCAR DFS strategy heading into the 2024 Goodyear 400 on Sunday at Darlington Raceway with a 3 p.m. ET start? Truex is coming off back-to-back top-five finishes, so should you include him in your 2024 Goodyear 400 DFS lineups and place him high in your Fantasy NASCAR rankings? Before locking in your 2024 Goodyear 400 DFS lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel, and Fantasy NASCAR projections, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Darlington DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

McClure's model was red-hot in the 2023 season, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 18 winners since 2021 and nine last year alone. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

It also called its first victory of the 2024 season with Larson winning again in Las Vegas for a 21-5 payout then predicted a Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4. It impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021 too. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 18 winners since 2021 and hit nine last year alone! Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Now, McClure has dialed in on the 2024 Goodyear 400 and just locked in his sleepers, DFS projections and Fantasy NASCAR predictions. They are a must-see for any player looking for an edge. You can only see McClure's Goodyear 400 2024 sleeper picks, DFS lineups and Fantasy NASCAR plays at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Goodyear 400 DFS picks, lineup advice

One of McClure's top NASCAR at Darlington DFS picks is Tyler Reddick ($12,500 on FanDuel and $10,300 on DraftKings). Reddick recently won the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 21 and that was his fifth straight top-10 finish at the time. He'd had tougher results in the last two races, finishing 11th and 20th, but that strong stretch has him fifth in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings. He's one of four drivers with seven top-10 finishes over the first 12 races, the most in the sport.

Reddick has been about as dominant as a driver can be without escaping with a victory over the last two years at Darlington Raceway. The 28-year-old has finished second twice with a third-place showing over four races in the last two years at NASCAR at Darlington events. He finished second in the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sept. 3 in his last run at Darlington Raceway and led 90 laps that afternoon. Reddick has six victories since the beginning of the 2022 Cup Series season and McClure sees another strong run coming from one of the best young drivers in the sport at Darlington Raceway. You can see the rest of McClure's Goodyear 400 DFS picks at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Goodyear 400 Fantasy NASCAR rankings, projections

One sleeper McClure is targeting in his 2024 Goodyear 400 Fantasy NASCAR lineups is Joey Logano. He is a 25-1 longshot to win the Goodyear 400, but the model projects him to make a run at the title. Logano finished 34th last week after spinning out late in the race, snapping a streak of six straight races finishing in the top 20. Logano has just one victory since the beginning of the 2023 season, but Logano won the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship behind four victories and has showcased his ability to be the top driver in the sport.

Logano won the Goodyear 400 as one of his four victories in 2022 while leading 107 laps en route to the win. He sandwiched that victory between fourth- and eighth-place showings, as Darlington Raceway has been one of his stronger tracks. The 33-year-old has finished in the top eight in five of his last eight races there and given his long odds, McClure doesn't expect Logano to be a popular option in NASCAR Fantasy lineups. The model projects Logano as a sleeper who could surprise the Goodyear 400 field. You can see the rest of McClure's Goodyear 400 Fantasy NASCAR picks at SportsLine.

How to make Goodyear 400 2024 picks, longshot bets

McClure is also targeting four drivers with odds longer than 15-1 who will make a strong run at the checkered flag. Plus, he's sharing full NASCAR DFS picks and NASCAR Fantasy rankings. Check out all of McClure's Goodyear 400 picks and best bets at SportsLine.

Who will win the Goodyear 400 2024, and which drivers should you target for your NASCAR DFS lineups, and Fantasy NASCAR plays this week at Darlington Raceway? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike McClure's Goodyear 400 DFS lineups and Fantasy NASCAR plays, and find out.