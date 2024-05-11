Kyle Larson routinely finds himself atop the NASCAR odds board, and that is the case again on Sunday for the 2024 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway at 3 p.m. ET. Larson is the +425 favorite (risk $100 to win $425) in the 2024 Goodyear 400 odds, but Denny Hamlin is right on his heels at +450. Hamlin is a four-time Darlington winner, while two-time champion Martin Truex Jr. is third in the odds at +650. Should you back either of those former winners with your 2024 NASCAR at Darlington picks?

William Byron is the defending Goodyear 400 champion and +800 in the 2024 NASCAR at Darlington odds. Byron has five top-eight finishes in his last seven races at this track, so he will be a popular addition to Goodyear 400 bets. Before making any 2024 Goodyear 400 picks or predictions, you need to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past three years, their followers are up more than $26,100 on $100 plays.

Last season, they called +4000 longshot Michael McDowell winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and Ryan Blaney to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at +3000.

The duo began 2024 by calling Hamlin to win the Clash at the Coliseum at +1100 and hit on three of its four top-five wagers. Three weeks later at Atlanta, they predicted Daniel Suarez's victory at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. They went 9-3 on head-to-head plays in the Toyota Owners 400 in March, going +13.58 units in that article alone. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco has seen huge returns.

2024 Goodyear 400 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Chase Elliott to finish ahead of Brad Keselowski in a prop bet that pays -120. Elliott is winless in 14 attempts at Darlington, but he has three top-eight finishes in his last four appearances. He finished third in last year's spring race before finishing eighth in the fall.

Elliott is in strong form right now, finishing in the top five in five of his last six races, the lone outlier being a wild race at Talladega. He finished third at Kansas Speedway last week, putting him in third place in the current Cup Series standings. Keselowski has only cracked the top five once in his last seven Darlington races, making Elliott the value side of this prop bet. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

2024 Goodyear 400 odds, field

Kyle Larson +425

Denny Hamlin +450

Martin Truex Jr. +650

William Byron +800

Tyler Reddick +800

Christopher Bell +900

Ross Chastain +1500

Brad Keselowski +1600

Chase Elliott +1600

Kyle Busch +1600

Chris Buescher +2000

Ty Gibbs +2200

Joey Logano +2500

Ryan Blaney +2800

Bubba Wallace +3000

Alex Bowman +3500

Erik Jones +4000

Noah Gragson +5000

Chase Briscoe +10000

Josh Berry +10000

Daniel Suarez +12500

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000

Michael McDowell +25000

Austin Dillon +30000

Carson Hocevar +30000

Austin Cindric +30000

John Hunter Nemechek +35000

Ryan Preece +50000

Todd Gilliland +50000

Corey Lajoie +75000

Justin Haley +100000

Harrison Burton +100000

Zane Smith +100000

Daniel Hemric +150000

Derek Kraus +500000

Kaz Grala +500000