NASCAR at Texas odds, picks 2019: Model says Clint Bowyer surprises at O'Reilly Auto Parts 500

Kyle Busch has two wins at Texas Motor Speedway since 2016, and not surprisingly, he's the 5-2 favorite in the latest 2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 odds. But he'll have to hold off a loaded NASCAR at Texas field on Sunday at 3 p.m ET that includes seven-time Texas winner Jimmie Johnson (16-1), Martinsville champion Brad Keselowski (7-2), Las Vegas winner Joey Logano (5-1), and Kevin Harvick (5-1), who has five straight top-10 finishes. The 2019 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup standings are heating up, with Busch leading the pack at 273 points. However, four drivers are within striking distance, so before locking in any 2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 picks of your own, see the latest NASCAR predictions from the proven projection model at SportsLine.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to a strong start in NASCAR this year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. It was also all over Kyle Busch as a top contender at the TicketGuardian 500, and four of the drivers in McClure's projected top five went on to top-five finishes at the Auto Club 400. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Texas Motor Speedway are in his blood. His model simulated the 2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For the 2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500, we can tell you the model is high on Clint Bowyer, who's going off as a long shot at 30-1 NASCAR at Texas odds.

Bowyer is coming off an impressive run at Martinsville, where he took seventh place in a loaded grid. That was his second top-10 finish of the year after also grabbing fifth at Atlanta in February.

Bowyer has 11 top-10 finishes at Texas in his career and has shown a knack for speed at this course, qualifying in either the first or second row in three of the last four races. He was also second in a Duel at Daytona earlier this year and will be highly motivated after a possible block by Ryan Newman during qualifying will force him to start in 25th on Sunday. If he can put together a complete race, he'll have a strong chance to fly up the 2019 NASCAR at Texas leaderboard.

And a massive shocker: Ryan Blaney, one of the top Vegas favorites at 10-1, doesn't even crack the top five. Blaney has three consecutive top-five finishes coming into this race, but consistency has been an issue. He finished outside the top 20 in the two previous events on the NASCAR schedule.

Blaney owns a pair of top-five finishes at Texas, but also has finished outside the top 10 five times since the start of 2015.There are far better values in the 2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 lineup than the 10-1 premium you'll need to pay for him.

The model is also targeting three other drivers with 2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 odds of 25-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest NASCAR at Texas odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard for the 2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks.

Kyle Busch 5-2

Brad Keselowski 7-2

Joey Logano 5-1

Kevin Harvick 5-1

Martin Truex Jr. 7-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Jimmie Johnson 16-1

Kyle Larson 18-1

Denny Hamlin 25-1

Aric Almirola 30-1

Kurt Busch 30-1

Clint Bowyer 30-1

Erik Jones 30-1

Chase Elliott 30-1