The NASCAR Cup Series takes a break from points-paying races this weekend for the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race. There are only 20 drivers in the NASCAR All-Star Race field, with 17 of the spots occupied by winners from this season and last season. The remaining three drivers will be added following Friday's All-Star Open. Past All-Star champion Denny Hamlin is the +525 favorite (risk $100 to win $525) in the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race odds, followed by William Byron (+625) and Christopher Bell (+800).

North Wilkesboro Speedway will host the race for the second consecutive year, with Kyle Larson (+900) returning as the defending champion. Sunday's 200-lap race is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET, with a mandatory caution waving at the halfway mark. Before making any 2024 NASCAR at North Wilkesboro predictions, be sure to see the latest 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model was red-hot in 2023, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two of the playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas.

Then it called its first winner of the 2024 season with Larson in Las Vegas for a 21-5 payout and predicted Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 18 winners since 2021, including nine last year and three in the first seven races this season. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race predictions

For the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race, the model is high on Tyler Reddick, even though he's a +1200 longshot in the latest 2024 NASCAR at North Wilkesboro odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. This is just the second time that North Wilkesboro Speedway has hosted this race, and Reddick finished in third place last season.

North Wilkesboro has not hosted an official Cup Series race since 1996, so last year's All-Star Race is the only relevant track data. Reddick has been in strong form this season, ranked sixth in the Cup Series standings after posting seven top-10 finishes in 13 races. He won at Talladega in April and is among the model's top picks to win Sunday's race due to an aggressive driving style that put him in contention last year.

Another massive shocker: Christopher Bell, who is one of the top Vegas favorites at +800, stumbles and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race starting lineup. After making the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race in each of the last two seasons, Bell has battled some consistency issues in 2024.

He managed a victory in Phoenix that is a virtual lock to get him back into the NASCAR playoffs but he's currently 15th in the NASCAR standings and he has finished outside the top 10 in five of his last six races. He was 30th or worse in three of those starts and he was a disappointing 12th in the NASCAR All-Star Race last season after qualifying seventh.

2024 NASCAR All-Star Race odds, drivers, lineup

Denny Hamlin +525

William Byron +625

Christopher Bell +800

Kyle Larson +900

Joey Logano +950

Martin Truex Jr. +1000

Chase Elliott +1000

Ryan Blaney +1000

Tyler Reddick +1200

Brad Keselowski +1200

Chris Buescher +1500

Kyle Busch +1800

Ross Chastain +2000

Daniel Suarez +3500

Michael McDowell +7500

AJ Allmendinger +17500

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000