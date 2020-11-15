The Green Bay Packers and left tackle David Bakhtiari have agreed to a four-year extension worth up to $105.5 million, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. The new money makes him the highest paid offensive lineman in league history with an average base salary of $23 million.

The lineman is earning $14.7 million in the final year of his current deal. Bakhtiari, 29, was a fourth-round pick out of Colorado in 2013. His addition enabled the team to move veteran Bryan Bulaga to the right side. Over the course of his career, he has started 111 games. The two-time Pro Bowl selection has been named an All-Pro each of the past four seasons.

The Packers improved to 7-2 on the season with a win over Jacksonville in Week 10.

