As USA sports betting sites continue to increase their sponsorship of major American sports, fans across the country are beginning to open mobile sports betting accounts at sites like Caesars Sportsbook. While Caesars has an easy-to-use interface, there can still be confusion regarding different sports betting terms. Someone can go from a novice to an expert in no time, though, especially with a handy sports betting guide that assists you in that process.

There are basic sports book terms to learn before opening a mobile sports betting account at Caesars Sportsbook. Caesars is one of the most trusted names in entertainment and gaming, and a new Caesars Sportsbook promo code can get you into the action right now.

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in an eligible state (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, OH, TN, VA, and WV)*, you can register, deposit, and get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 with the code GAMEFULLC. If your bet doesn't hit, don't worry. Caesars will give you a single bet credit you can use within 14 days. (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 3/31/2023).

One of the advantages of betting with Caesars Sportsbook is that you can earn even more with Caesars Rewards. It's one of the most generous casino loyalty clubs on the market and extends well past just getting free bets and online rewards. Caesars Rewards members get exclusive member rates at over 50 destinations, with the ability to pile up even more points for playing, dining, staying, shopping and more.

All told, there are plenty of ways to take advantage of your sports book deposit offer.

Sports book betting guide, glossary, terms

Before you play, make sure you know the common betting terms you'll see. There are dozens of ways to bet on sports, and this handy sports betting guide can help you figure out what some of the most popular sports betting terminology means.

Against the spread: One of the most popular ways to bet on a game is by wagering against the spread, which is the number of points that the favorite is expected to win by. If one team is favored by 7.5 points, bettors can choose whether the favorite will win by eight-plus points or if the underdog can stay within seven points.

Futures: The pro football season is still five months away, but there are already odds listed for next season's winner. A futures bet is placed on the winner of an event that will take place later in a season or a tournament, such as the football season or the current baseball season.

Money line: If you are glued to hockey this time of year, this is how to wager on it. If Vegas is listed as a -200 favorite against Edmonton, that means that you'd need to bet $200 on Vegas to return $100 on that side to win. If Edmonton is the +200 underdog, you could win $200 on a $100 bet if that side wins.

Over-under: This number can be used for a variation of bets, including the total number of points in a game or a team's season win total. If a game has an Over-Under of 45.5, the teams would need to combine for at least 46 points to go Over the total.

Outright: While betting on individual games is the most popular way to wager on sports, you can also place bets on the outright winner of a league or tournament. Golf tournaments are one of the sports with outright betting options every week, as only one golfer will be atop the leaderboard at the end of the weekend.

Parlay: These have gained popularity in recent years, allowing bettors to combine multiple wagers from one game into a single bet with a larger payout. Every bet in the parlay has to win for the bet to cash, but they can lead to big paydays.

Teaser: A teaser is a type of parlay that lets you adjust the points spread for football games and lower the risk. If your two favorite teams are seven-point favorites and you are unsure if they will cover their spreads, you can use a six-point teaser to drop each team to a -1 favorite and only need two points to cover.

Prop bet: Some bettors stick to wagering on which team will win a game, but there are various other ways to bet in the form of prop bets. These are different in every sport, ranging from a baseball player's total number of hits to a golfer's second-round score.

Push: If neither team in a game can cover the spread, the result is a sort of "tie" called a push. If San Francisco closes as a three-point favorite against Arizona and then wins 27-24, neither team can cover and all bets on the spread are returned.

Handle: The handle is the total amount of money taken in by a sports book for a particular event and it includes every type of wager.

Live betting: Sportsbooks will adjust certain outcomes as a game progresses, so you can bet along with your favorite teams. Live betting is especially fun during baseball games, when you can wager between innings and win before the next one starts.

"Off the board": This means that bets on a particular event or outcome have been suspended or canceled altogether. It's typically something that happens in due to major injury news or a last-minute roster change.

First player to score: There might not be a more exciting bet to make on a basketball game than the first player to score, as the bet will usually be decided within the first minute of the game. Every starter has odds offered for this prop, making it a great way to get involved from the first whistle.

Listed pitchers: This will be an important term to be familiar with as baseball betting odds start to pop up at sportsbooks. Bets are generally voided if the listed pitchers do not start the game, but it is important to read the house rules at your sportsbook.

Juice: This term refers to the amount charged by the sportsbooks to take a bet, and it can be called the vig or rake as well. If a bet is -110 on both sides, a bettor needs to wager $110 to win $100, with the $10 being the juice.

Cover: If a team is favored by 4.5 points, they cover the spread if they win by at least five. One iteration is a backdoor cover, which is when a trailing team covers the spread on a last-second score.

How to get the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Ready to get started? Click here to get your first bet up to $1,250 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

Available Caesars Sportsbooks include:

Caesars Sportsbook AZ

Caesars Sportsbook CO

Caesars Sportsbook IA

Caesars Sportsbook IN

Caesars Sportsbook IL

Caesars Sportsbook LA

Caesars Sportsbook MI

Caesars Sportsbook NJ

Caesars Sportsbook NY

Caesars Sportsbook OH

Caesars Sportsbook TN

Caesars Sportsbook VA

Caesars Sportsbook WV

*Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Paid as a single bet credit. Maximum bet credit $1,250. Bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt. Promotion ends on 3/31/23. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. 21 + only. Sports betting available only in AZ, CO, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, NY, TN, VA, and WV. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, and Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? PA & NJ: Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or visit 800gambler.org. IN: Call 1-800-9WITHIT (1-800-994-8448). IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF or visit 800gambler.org. WV: Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. MI: Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. CO: Call or text 1-800-522-4700 or chat available at www.ncpgambling.org/chat. NV: When the Fun Stops call 1-800-522-4700 or visit NevadaCouncil.org. Washington, DC: For programs to prevent, treat, or monitor problem gambling call or text 1-800-522-4700. VA: Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. TN: Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789.NY: Call 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

PLEASE PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Scan here to talk with someone now about your gambling. Or call the free, confidential problem gambling HOPEline: 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or text HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply. OASAS.ny.gov/problem-gambling