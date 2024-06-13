Discover the top sports betting sites where you can bet on Euro 2024.

The UEFA European Football Championship is a soccer tournament played every four years in Europe. The 2024 edition takes place from June 14 through July 14 in Germany.

Top Euro 2024 sportsbooks

Euro 2024 betting standout features

Sportsbook Euro 2024 betting features DraftKings An array of Euro 2024 prop bets FanDuel Best Euro 2024 mobile betting experience bet365 Best Euro 2024 promotions Caesars Unique “Quick Picks” Euro 2024 SGPs BetMGM Elite Euro 2024 live betting Fanatics Get “FanCash” back on Euro 2024 bets BetRivers Dedicated “Statistics” page for Euro 2024 matches

What is the best Euro 2024 betting site?

DraftKings Sportsbook Originally a strong operator of daily fantasy sports, DraftKings Sportsbook expanded its horizons and has become one of the titans of the online sports betting industry. Great welcome bonus

Plethora of Euro 2024 props

DraftKings is known in part for its outstanding promotions for both new and existing users, and it has one of the most user-friendly interfaces around. When betting on Euro 2024, DraftKings has an enormous array of odds, from game lines to futures and everything in between, including all sorts of props.

DraftKings is known in part for its outstanding promotions for both new and existing users, and it has one of the most user-friendly interfaces around. When betting on Euro 2024, DraftKings has an enormous array of odds, from game lines to futures and everything in between, including all sorts of props.

You can even bet on the total number of goals to be scored throughout the tournament, among other specials.

The bottom line is that DraftKings should be the first place you check out for your Euro 2024 betting needs.

Other Euro 2024 betting sites we recommend

FanDuel Sportsbook FanDuel and the aforementioned DraftKings are often discussed in the same breath, as both brands started with daily fantasy sports and now are industry leaders as online sportsbooks. Elite mobile app

Godfather of SGP

FanDuel has, on average, the highest-rated mobile app across the App Store and Google Play. Its desktop site is nothing to sneeze at either and, like DraftKings, FanDuel has a plethora of odds available for Euro 2024.

FanDuel has, on average, the highest-rated mobile app across the App Store and Google Play. Its desktop site is nothing to sneeze at either and, like DraftKings, FanDuel has a plethora of odds available for Euro 2024.

For example, you can bet on the stage of elimination for each of the 24 tournament squads, who will lead the tournament in assists, and so much more.

bet365 Sportsbook After experiencing massive success in Europe for over 20 years, the British gambling company is off to a great start stateside. Flexible welcome offers

Euro 2024-specific promos

In states where it is available, bet365 is highly recommended for betting on soccer, including this Euro 2024 tournament.

In states where it is available, bet365 is highly recommended for betting on soccer, including this Euro 2024 tournament.

bet365 is known for offering excellent welcome bonuses, often giving new users a selection of offers to choose from. They are currently offering select users the opportunity to boost their bets on featured Euro 2024 matches and get even more lucrative odds on certain bets.

They also offer a Euro 2024 Group Stage Predictor, where you can win up to $1 million.

Caesars Sportsbook Caesars Sportsbook is one of the best overall sportsbooks available, providing an easy and enjoyable betting experience. They have one of the top loyalty programs in Caesars Rewards, great promotions and competitive odds. Euro 2024 “Quick Picks”

Vast prop markets

Among the hundreds of Euro 2024 bets you can make at Caesars include the Golden Boot winner, group exacta and even the total matches to go into extra time in the tournament.

Among the hundreds of Euro 2024 bets you can make at Caesars include the Golden Boot winner, group exacta and even the total matches to go into extra time in the tournament.

Caesars also offers “Quick Picks”, which are essentially ready-made parlays. For example, one Euro 2024-based Quick Pick is France to win the Euros and Brazil to win the 2024 Copa America (+1525).

BetMGM Sportsbook The self-proclaimed “King of Sportsbooks” consistently offers among the most rich welcome bonuses, and they are ready for Euro 2024 bettors. Plenty of Euro 2024 odds

One of the best welcome bonuses

While the layout on BetMGM's desktop site is slightly less intuitive than those of its competitors, BetMGM has no shortage of odds for this highly-anticipated tournament.

While the layout on BetMGM’s desktop site is slightly less intuitive than those of its competitors, BetMGM has no shortage of odds for this highly-anticipated tournament.

You can easily place a same game parlay, and they have ready-made “match combos” which include picking a team to win and a total, among so many other betting options.

Fanatics Sportsbook Fanatics is new to the online sportsbook scene, but they are already supplying a worthwhile betting experience, including when it comes to betting on Euro 2024. Intuitive “Parlay Builder” tool

New brand with potential

When betting on Euro 2024 (or any market) at Fanatics Sportsbook, you will be eligible to earn 5% back on same game parlays, 3% on standard parlays and 1% on straight bets. For instance, you can get back $0.30 in FanCash on a $10 standard parlay wager.



When betting on Euro 2024 (or any market) at Fanatics Sportsbook, you will be eligible to earn 5% back on same game parlays, 3% on standard parlays and 1% on straight bets. For instance, you can get back $0.30 in FanCash on a $10 standard parlay wager.

Notably, FanCash can be withdrawn for cash at a one-to-one rate or it can be used to purchase sports merchandise from the Fanatics site.

Fanatics offers parlays, same game parlays, props, group betting and futures for Euro 2024. The sportsbook essentially provides every Euro 2024 betting option needed.

BetRivers Sportsbook BetRivers Sportsbook owns a very good reputation within the industry, and their Euro 2024 betting experience is both unique and of high quality. “Statistics” page for Euro 2024 matches

Bet & Get promos for Euro 2024

The dedicated "Statistics" page for individual Euro 2024 matches is unique to BetRivers. Simply select the "Stats" icon to locate key stats, betting trends, recent meetings and the Genius Predictor. Again, this is a unique and valuable function.

The dedicated “Statistics” page for individual Euro 2024 matches is unique to BetRivers. Simply select the “Stats” icon to locate key stats, betting trends, recent meetings and the Genius Predictor. Again, this is a unique and valuable function.

Additionally, BetRivers provides a vast amount of bet types for Euro 2024 matches. Not only that, but they allow you to create your own betting lines for certain bet types, such as total goals.

Our favorite picks for Euro 2024 betting

If you are looking for a specific niche when choosing a sportsbook for Euro 2024, you may want to check out our recommendations for various categories.

Where can you get the best sign-up bonus?

As mentioned above, BetMGM Sportsbook is almost always offering a lucrative welcome offer, such as a first bet insurance with higher value than its competitors.

While all of the sportsbooks we recommend come with solid welcome bonuses, BetMGM often stands out. It should be noted that the sign-up offers tend to vary by state, so be sure to check your sportsbook’s specific offer for your state.

As mentioned above, BetMGM Sportsbook is almost always offering a lucrative welcome offer, such as a first bet insurance with higher value than its competitors.

While all of the sportsbooks we recommend come with solid welcome bonuses, BetMGM often stands out. It should be noted that the sign-up offers tend to vary by state, so be sure to check your sportsbook's specific offer for your state.

What is the best Euro 2024 betting app?

There are several high quality Euro 2024 betting app options, but the very best choice is FanDuel Sportsbook. From the design and layout to the loading speeds, FanDuel stands above the rest.

The FanDuel app boasts the quickest bet submission process in the industry, as you can locate the Euro 2024 betting markets, choose your selection(s), and submit your bet slip without stress or worry.

USATSI

Here, you can see how the FanDuel Sportsbook app compares to its leading competitors in terms of user reviews:

SPORTSBOOK APPLE APP STORE RATING GOOGLE PLAY STORE RATING DraftKings 4.8 4.6 FanDuel 4.9 4.6 bet365 4.7 4.6 Caesars 4.7 4.3 BetMGM 4.8 4.5 Fanatics 4.7 4.6 BetRivers 4.4 3.8

What is the best sportsbook for Euro 2024 live betting?

All of the Euro 2024 betting sites detailed throughout this page offer live betting options, but it is BetMGM that is the best sportsbook for Euro 2024 live betting.

As a customer of BetMGM Sportsbook, you will enjoy what is arguably the premier user interface on today’s market, which makes for an elite live betting experience. Competitive odds, promotional offers and an easy-to-use mobile app allow for the top live betting experience to come at BetMGM.

All of the Euro 2024 betting sites detailed throughout this page offer live betting options, but it is BetMGM that is the best sportsbook for Euro 2024 live betting.

As a customer of BetMGM Sportsbook, you will enjoy what is arguably the premier user interface on today's market, which makes for an elite live betting experience. Competitive odds, promotional offers and an easy-to-use mobile app allow for the top live betting experience to come at BetMGM.

A guide to betting on Euro 2024

Even bettors who have bet on soccer before could likely use a refresher for betting on Euro 2024, which is a unique tournament featuring 24 teams, bringing with it interesting betting opportunities.

USATSI

What makes a good Euro 2024 betting site?

There are several factors to look at when choosing which sportsbook to use for betting on Euro 2024. Here are the top five:

1. Bonuses & promotions

This is one of the first things a bettor should look for when choosing which sportsbook to use to bet on Euro 2024. Consider what the sportsbook’s welcome offer is and what kind of promotions they offer existing users. Also, don’t limit yourself to one sportsbook; take advantage of the market variety and claim multiple welcome bonuses.

2. Competitive odds & betting markets

Especially when it comes to a tournament like the Euro 2024, which only lasts one month, it’s important to see how much a sportsbook invests in a market like this. Do they offer lines for a market you’d like to bet on or are their options limited?

We also like to compare different sites in terms of how favorable their odds are to bettors. If one sportsbook consistently offers more bettor-friendly odds, that will obviously take preference. However, it’s always worth shopping around for your bets in search of the best odds.

3 .Live betting

Live betting continues to grow in popularity as bettors look for a way to stay in on the action after kickoff. You will want to see which sportsbooks offer live betting for Euro 2024, as well as what their live betting options are and how quickly they update.

4. Banking options

A great sportsbook will have a diverse array of options available to deposit and withdraw money, including credit cards, online banking and PayPal, at a bare minimum. Be sure to confirm that a sportsbook is compatible with your preferred payment method before signing up.

5. Mobile app quality

Last but certainly not least, it is imperative for a sportsbook to have a pleasant mobile app experience. Most betting is done on the go these days, so a sportsbook app should have seamless navigability and an aesthetically pleasing user experience.

Understanding Euro 2024 betting markets

Below we will list some of the most common betting markets you will find at all the top Euro 2024 sportsbooks.

USATSI

Single game lines

Some of the most common bets you can make when betting on Euro 2024 include three-way moneyline, total goals scored and goal spread.

While sports bettors are probably familiar with standard moneyline bets, soccer moneylines come with three options: win, lose or draw.

Totals betting involves predicting whether the amount of goals scored will fall below or above the set total.

Goal spreads are not as common as point spreads are in other sports, but they are available at most sportsbooks, commonly known as an Asian handicap.

Props

Props betting allows you to wager on things as specific as the number of corner kicks, fouls or shots on target that will occur in a game or half.

You can even bet on specific player props such as anytime/first/last goalscorer and goalkeeper saves.

Futures

There are both team and individual futures you can bet on for Euro 2024.

Team features include picking which team will win the tournament or a specific group or picking a specific team to advance or be eliminated at a given stage of the tournament.

Player futures include betting on who will win individual awards such as Player of the Tournament and Young Player of the Tournament, as well as top goalscorer.

Specials

There are too many “specials” offered at sportsbooks for Euro 2024 to list here, but you can bet on items such as:

Which country will score or concede the most or fewest goals?

How many total goals will be scored in the tournament?

Will there be a first-time winner?

Parlays

Of course, you can create a parlay to take a shot at an exponentially bigger payout. You can create a classic parlay or a same game parlay, and you can include futures or specials.

Remember that parlays need each “leg” to hit for the bet to be graded as a win.

Euro 2024 betting strategies

Here are some betting strategies that you can keep in mind when deciding which bets to place for Euro 2024.

Look ahead

There are so many variables at play that it can be difficult to project too far into the Euro 2024 tournament. If you have a gut feeling about what is most likely to happen, you might be able to pinpoint a specific bet in a specific round.

For example, you might like Denmark to make it out of the group stage. Oddsmakers agree as the Danes had pre-tournament odds of -280, in at least one sportsbook, to qualify for the knockout round. If you look more closely, the chances of Denmark losing in the Round of 16 seem quite high. They are in the same group as England, who are significant favorites to win Group C.

Should Denmark come in second in their group, they would face the winner of Group A, which very likely could be the tournament hosts, Germany. You could get odds around +120 for Denmark to be eliminated in the Round of 16.

While most of these facts are likely already baked into the line, planning ahead and being familiar with likely scenarios could give you an advantage when placing futures bets.

Shop for the best odds

This strategy should be applied whenever placing bets, but it is worth a reminder when setting off to bet on Euro 2024.

If you like England to win the tournament, you can bet them at +300 at DraftKings, but Caesars is offering +350 for England futures. You are leaving money on the table if you place the bet at the former sportsbook rather than the latter. In the long run, shopping around for the best can make quite a difference in your betting success.

Key dates for Euro 2024

June 14: Tournament begins (Germany vs. Scotland – Munich)

June 14-26: Group stage

June 29 – July 2: Round of 16

July 5-6: Quarterfinals

July 9-10: Semifinals

July 14: Euro 2024 final (Berlin)

How to sign up for a Euro 2024 betting site

If you are ready to get started on your betting journey, use the following general outline to register for one of our recommended sports betting sites.

Download the mobile app or visit the desktop site for your sportsbook of choice. Click “sign up”, “join” or “register”. Enter the requested personal information, including your full name, date of birth and last four digits of your Social Security number. Enter the relevant promo code, if applicable. Allow the sportsbook to confirm you are located in a state where they are operating. Read and agree to the terms and conditions. Make a deposit, keeping in mind the welcome offer. Claim the sportsbook’s welcome bonus and start betting.

FAQ