The pro football championship game is in the past, but there are plenty of ways to bet on sports in the coming months, including basketball, hockey, soccer, and baseball. If you are considering sports betting in the USA for the first time, it is important to learn a few key sports betting terms. One of the best times to maximize your bankroll is at the beginning of your sports betting career, when you can take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Caesars is one of the most trusted names in entertainment and gaming, and a new Caesars Sportsbook promo code can get you into the action right now.

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in an eligible state (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, OH, TN, VA, and WV)*, you can register, deposit, and get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 with the code GAMEFULLC. If your bet doesn't hit, don't worry. Caesars will give you a single bet credit you can use within 14 days. (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 3/31/2023).

One of the advantages of betting with Caesars Sportsbook is that you can earn even more with Caesars Rewards. It's one of the most generous casino loyalty clubs on the market and extends well past just getting free bets and online rewards. Caesars Rewards members get exclusive member rates at over 50 destinations, with the ability to pile up even more points for playing, dining, staying, shopping and more.

All told, there are plenty of ways to take advantage of your sports book deposit offer.

Sports book betting guide, glossary, terms

Before you play, make sure you know the common betting terms you'll see. There are dozens of ways to bet on sports, and this handy sports betting guide can help you figure out what some of the most popular sports betting terminology means.

Against the spread: One of the most common ways to bet on a game is the spread, which is the number of points that the favorite is expected to win by. If Phoenix is a 5.5-point favorite against Sacramento, bettors who take Phoenix would need the favorite to win by at least six points. Alternatively, Sacramento backers would need the underdog to stay within five points or pull off an upset.

Money line: If you are glued to hockey this time of year, this is how to wager on it. If Vegas is listed as a -200 favorite against Edmonton, that means that you'd need to bet $200 on Vegas to return $100 on that side to win. If Edmonton is the +200 underdog, you could win $200 on a $100 bet if that side wins.

Over-under: This bet focuses on the combined number of points scored between two teams. The winner of the game is irrelevant, as the only thing that matters is the total number of points. If the Over/Under is 212.5, bettors can decide whether they think there will be more or less than 212.5 points scored, with the half-point ensuring a winner one way or another.

Outright: Perhaps the simplest wager you can place, an outright bet requires you to select what team or athlete you think will win an entire event. This method is very popular for betting on golf tournaments and title fights, both of which take over the weekend sports schedule this time of year.

Parlay: There are often 10-plus basketball games in a single night, which allows bettors to wager on more than one game at a time. A parlay can tie all those games into one bet, but all the legs must win for the bet to cash. It is a high-risk, high-reward way to approach sports betting, as a $5 bet can quickly be worth hundreds with the right teams included in a parlay.

Teaser: A teaser is a type of parlay that lets you adjust the points spread for football games and lower the risk. If your two favorite teams are seven-point favorites and you are unsure if they will cover their spreads, you can use a six-point teaser to drop each team to a -1 favorite and only need two points to cover.

Prop bet: The winner of the game is not the key element with this type of bet, as it focuses on stats within the game. Prop bets range anywhere from a player's total number of points to the game's chances of going to overtime. Some of the common prop bets at this time of year are whether a player will record a double-double or a triple-double.

Futures: Sportsbooks don't limit you to betting on games that are happening right this minute. You can also place a futures bet, which is a wager placed on a sporting event well into the future. While baseball is well into its offseason, you can place a futures bet now on which teams you think will win their division next season.

Push: If neither team in a game can cover the spread, the result is a sort of "tie" called a push. If San Francisco closes as a three-point favorite against Arizona and then wins 27-24, neither team can cover and all bets on the spread are returned.

Handle: The handle is the total amount of money taken in by a sports book for a particular event and it includes every type of wager.

Live betting: Sportsbooks will adjust certain outcomes as a game progresses, so you can bet along with your favorite teams. Live betting is especially fun during baseball games, when you can wager between innings and win before the next one starts.

"Off the board": This means that bets on a particular event or outcome have been suspended or canceled altogether. It's typically something that happens in due to major injury news or a last-minute roster change.

First player to score: This is one of the most popular prop bets that can be placed ahead of pro football's annual championship game. Sportsbooks will have the odds listed for players from both Kansas City and Philadelphia and what the likelihood is that they will score the first touchdown of the game.

How to get the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Ready to get started? Click here to get your first bet up to $1,250 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

Available Caesars Sportsbooks include:

Caesars Sportsbook AZ

Caesars Sportsbook CO

Caesars Sportsbook IA

Caesars Sportsbook IN

Caesars Sportsbook IL

Caesars Sportsbook LA

Caesars Sportsbook MI

Caesars Sportsbook NJ

Caesars Sportsbook NY

Caesars Sportsbook OH

Caesars Sportsbook TN

Caesars Sportsbook VA

Caesars Sportsbook WV

*Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Paid as a single bet credit. Maximum bet credit $1,250. Bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt. Promotion ends on 3/31/23. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. 21 + only. Sports betting available only in AZ, CO, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, NY, TN, VA, and WV. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, and Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? PA & NJ: Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or visit 800gambler.org. IN: Call 1-800-9WITHIT (1-800-994-8448). IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF or visit 800gambler.org. WV: Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. MI: Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. CO: Call or text 1-800-522-4700 or chat available at www.ncpgambling.org/chat. NV: When the Fun Stops call 1-800-522-4700 or visit NevadaCouncil.org. Washington, DC: For programs to prevent, treat, or monitor problem gambling call or text 1-800-522-4700. VA: Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. TN: Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789.NY: Call 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

PLEASE PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Scan here to talk with someone now about your gambling. Or call the free, confidential problem gambling HOPEline: 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or text HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply. OASAS.ny.gov/problem-gambling