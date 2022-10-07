When Florida sports betting launched in November 2021, it looked like full legalization was inevitable and would soon become available throughout the entire state. However, the Seminole Tribe challenged the new compact in court, alleging that the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act had been violated. As a result, Florida mobile sports betting was put on hold until the case was resolved. Even though both parties have filed motions to put a stay in the case and allow sports betting in Florida in the interim, the case has continued to be delayed in Federal court and may not be heard until the summer of next year. As a result, analysts predict it may take until at least late 2023 to legalize mobile and online FL sports betting throughout the Sunshine State.

The latest Florida sports book bonus code and Florida sports book promo code will be popular among sports fans in the Sunshine State when Florida online sportsbooks return. If you need a refresher on Florida online sports betting terminology in the meantime, here is a sports betting glossary from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Handicapping: Handicappers can be analysts, sports betting pros, bookmakers, or anyone that considers gambling on sports as their full-time job. The act of handicapping is to break down a game or match from a gambler's point of view, using the line, total, and props to find edges some people may overlook. This is an extremely difficult job, and although handicappers can help see things ordinary sports fans may miss, it's always important to do your own research and have handicappers validate them.

Lock: If you listen to social media, hundreds of people say they have the lock of a lifetime or a sure bet with no chance of losing. The term lock, or a guaranteed win, is used frequently by social media influencers, podcast hosts, and even by analysts on TV. But as you know, there is never a sure thing or automatic win in sports betting, so take every lock with a grain of salt.

Longshot: A longshot is the opposite of a lock. Picking a wager with very little chance to win or with big odds against it can be fun for some players who would like to root for their favorite team, but almost all of these bets do not win and are referred to as long shots. Often these unlikely bets are referenced when bettors place wagers on a team to win a championship or multi-leg parlays. These far-fetched bets look good on paper because of the payouts, but have little chance of hitting and should be bet accordingly.

