The 2023-24 NBA season is underway, the league's 78th season. For the first time ever, the NBA will hold an in-season tournament to capitalize on the growing popularity of the sport domestically and internationally. Of course, a new season also means new team gear and the 2023-24 NBA City Edition jerseys are among the best yet.

The 2023-24 City Jerseys are designed to showcase the connection between the fans and the players, the city and the game. They are meant to express each individual team's identity, culture, and history. This year's City Edition Collection highlights designs that honor various aspects of each city and it's not just jerseys. There are NBA City Edition t-shirts, hoodies, hats and more.

Best 2023-24 NBA City Edition team gear

What you should know about the 2023-24 NBA City Edition collection

The NBA City Edition has been an initiative by the league to help design alternate uniforms and apparel that represent the stories, history and heritage that make each franchise unique. They were first unveiled during the 2017-18 NBA season and new versions have been released annually since.

The 2023-24 NBA City Edition jerseys will make their on-court debut during the first-ever NBA in-season tournament. All 30 teams will participate, with six intraconference groups of five playing round-robin during the group stage and then eight teams advancing to the single-elimination knockout round.

These games will be played as part of the 2023-24 NBA regular season and teams that are eliminated after the group stage will have two games against fellow eliminated teams (one home and one away) added to their schedule to balance out the number of games played. The semifinals and finals will be played in Las Vegas with cash bonuses awarded to teams depending on how far they advance.

"The Nike NBA City Edition platform features robust, hyperlocal stories from each of our NBA teams, creating a tapestry of the history of our game, its teams and the cities that support them," said Christopher Arena, Head of On-Court and Brand Partnerships at the NBA. "It's fitting that our 2023-24 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms will make their on-court debut during our inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, as teams build upon the moments that define their franchises through their quest for the NBA Cup."

