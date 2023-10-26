Sports betting in Florida may be on the horizon, but likely not in the near future. In October 2023, the U.S. Supreme Court halted an appeals court ruling that would have allowed the state to have one sports betting license, by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. With appeals underway, it is uncertain as to whether Florida customers will be able to bet on sports in Florida with one operator or multiple in the coming months and years.

As the third-most-populous state in America with nearly 22 million people, Florida sports fans will be eagerly awaiting news on whether they'll be able to bet on sports like residents in other U.S. states are able to. The team at SportsLine put together a glossary of sports betting terms to help make sure that you're up to speed when or if mobile sports betting returns in the Sunshine State.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Against the spread: Football season is right around the corner, and this is how you would wager on this popular spot. If Miami is listed as the 7.5-point favorite against Jacksonville, that side must win by 8 points or more to cover the spread. Jacksonville can cover that spread by winning outright or losing by 7 or fewer points.



Outright: If you wanted to bet on golf or car racing this weekend, this would be the betting style for you. This user-friendly betting style requires you to simply wager on whatever side you think will win an entire sporting event and is particularly popular when betting on single-player sporting events.



Live betting: Live betting is a great way to play along during baseball season. Sportsbooks will update certain odds as a game progresses, so you can bet on a player having a great game to hit a home run -- and many other outcomes -- as the innings unfold.

Standard Odds: When making a bet, the house odds on a spread or over/under total are generally -110, meaning for every $11 wagered, the player would receive $10 profit ($21 total) for a win. It's rare to see the odds deviate too far (more than +/- 20 cents to the dollar) in either direction on either of these bet types.



Same Game Parlay (SGP): Bettors can choose to combine game lines, over/unders, game and player props from the same game with this specific wager. It's an ideal way to predict multiple facets of a game's outcome with more generous odds for parlaying them together.



Teaser: A bet primarily made in football, where bettors can add 6, 6.5, or 7 points on to either side of the spread or total to give them a better chance at a successful outcome despite the significantly lesser odds.

Where to find the best Florida sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Florida or are able to bet on sports in another U.S. state like Kentucky or Ohio, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush Florida online sports betting when it becomes legal again.