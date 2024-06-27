Check out the best online sports betting sites where you can bet on the 2024 Tour de France.

The Tour de France is the most prestigious cycling race in the world, held annually, primarily in France. The 2024 edition runs from June 29 to July 21.

Top Tour de France sportsbooks

1st Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses

2nd Read Review Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins

3rd Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses

4th Read Review Bet $5 And Get $150 In Bonus Bets Instantly!

5th Read Review Bet $5 & Get $150 In Bonus Bets

6th Read Review Up To $500 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Loses

7th Read Review $200 Bet Match For 5 Straight Days

Tour de France betting standout features

Sportsbook Tour de France betting feature BetMGM 2024 Tour de France odds and specials posted early FanDuel Excellent mobile app for Tour de France betting Caesars Bettor-friendly Tour de France odds DraftKings Great welcome bonus offer bet365 Choice of two welcome offers BetRivers Competitive Tour de France odds Fanatics Bet on Tour de France and earn FanCash Rewards

What is the best 2024 Tour de France betting site?

A lot goes into our search for the best Tour de France betting site, which we will get into later. For now, here is why we chose BetMGM as the top sportsbook to place your 2024 Tour de France bets.

BetMGM Sportsbook BetMGM Sportsbook has to be considered at least among the top Tour de France betting sites. The “King of Sportsbooks” is loaded with unique features, promotions and Tour de France betting markets. Large amount of Tour de France bet types

Lucrative welcome bonus

Large amount of Tour de France bet types

Lucrative welcome bonus

Great SGP options Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses

One of the first to put out Tour de France odds was BetMGM, and they haven’t slowed down. You can bet on basic markets such as who will win the event as well as specials such as “Will a rider from France win the stage on Bastille Day (July 14)?” and “Will a rider from the U.S. be awarded the yellow jersey after Stage 21?”

In general, BetMGM is one of our go-to sportsbooks. With the most betting options for this competition, BetMGM is our pick for the best online sportsbook to bet on the Tour de France.

Other 2024 Tour de France betting sites we recommend

FanDuel Sportsbook Always ranking near the top of any list of best sportsbooks, FanDuel Sportsbook deserves a mention here when discussing the top 2024 Tour de France betting sites. Industry-leading market share

Top-notch mobile app

Industry-leading market share

Top-notch mobile app

User-friendly layout Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins



As of this writing, FanDuel’s 2024 Tour de France offerings are not the greatest in terms of quantity but expect that to expand as the event gets going.

Regardless, FanDuel is always a great choice to have in your sports betting repertoire for a variety of reasons. From their elite mobile app to their excellent customer service, there is a good reason why FanDuel is one of the highest-rated sports betting apps at both the App Store and Google Play.

Caesars Sportsbook Among our go-to online sportsbooks, Caesars was late to the party in terms of posting 2024 Tour de France odds but is nevertheless an essential sports betting app. Caesars Rewards

Outstanding overall experience

Caesars Rewards

Outstanding overall experience

Generous welcome offer Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses

Caesars is one of the preeminent brands in the casino and sports betting industry, a name that even casual players are familiar with.

Bet on the Tour de France at Caesars and earn Caesars Rewards points which can be earned and redeemed at more than 50 locations throughout the country for hotel stays, dining and more.

When you wager at Caesars Sportsbook, you are dealing with one of the most regal all-around experiences you can imagine at an online sportsbook.

DraftKings Sportsbook From its beginnings as a daily fantasy sports operator, DraftKings has evolved into one of the more renowned sports betting sites in the U.S. Available in nearly every state with legal online sports betting

Competitive Tour de France odds

Available in nearly every state with legal online sports betting

Competitive Tour de France odds

Frequent promos Bet $5 And Get $150 In Bonus Bets Instantly!

Even if their Tour de France markets aren’t as dynamic as some competitors, DraftKings Sportsbook is always a solid site to place your bets.

With a hard-to-beat user experience and ongoing promotions for new and existing users, DraftKings is a must-have for 2024 Tour de France bettors.

bet365 Sportsbook With a choice between two very solid welcome offers, bet365 Sportsbook lures customers in and doesn’t reduce its appeal once you’re through the door. Internationally-renowned sportsbook

Elite customer support

Internationally-renowned sportsbook

Elite customer support

Nearly flawless betting experience Bet $5 & Get $150 In Bonus Bets

bet365 Sportsbook is one of the longest-running sports betting companies around, and the British company has successfully expanded stateside in recent years.

Their creative welcome bonus structure is just one way in which bet365 stands out. They have multiple bet types available on the Tour de France, and the options should increase throughout the competition.

BetRivers Sportsbook Known for its helpful statistics pages for most events, BetRivers Sportsbook may not be the most popular sportsbook on the market, but it is worth keeping in mind when betting on the 2024 Tour de France. iRush Rewards

Competitive odds

iRush Rewards

Competitive odds

Solid welcome bonus Up To $500 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Loses

With a mobile app that keeps getting better and with the brand being available in a large number of states, BetRivers is a quality Tour de France betting site. BetRivers offers frequent promos for both new and existing users, including bet insurance and bet boosts.

Fanatics Sportsbook Fanatics Sportsbook burst onto the scene with its 2024 launch, offering creativity with its welcome bonus and FanCash Rewards program. For Tour de France betting, Fanatics provides some quality options that aren’t found at every sportsbook. Daily “Power Hour”

FanCash Rewards

Daily "Power Hour"

FanCash Rewards

Early Cash Out available $200 Bet Match For 5 Straight Days

When it comes to the Tour de France, Fanatics posts several kinds of bet types relating to the race. These markets include match betting/head to head, to win a stage, cyclist number of stage wins and cyclist to finish in top three.

With the FanCash Rewards program, you can earn 5% back on parlay wagers and 1-2% on straight wagers. FanCash can be used as bonus bets and/or to purchase merchandise from the Fanatics apparel site.

Our favorite picks for Tour de France betting

What is most important to you when picking a sportsbook? This section will highlight the best sportsbooks for specific sports betting needs.

Where can you get the best sign-up bonus?

Playing no small part in ranking it as our top Tour de France sports betting site, BetMGM offers a fantastic welcome bonus to new users.

Their offers do sometimes differ depending on the state but, in general, BetMGM’s new user promotion is among the best.

What is the best 2024 Tour de France betting app?

Below, you will find the user ratings of each of the best Tour de France betting apps from the Apple and Google Play stores:

SPORTSBOOK APPLE STORE RATING GOOGLE PLAY STORE RATING FanDuel 4.9 4.6 DraftKings 4.8 4.7 BetMGM 4.8 4.5 Caesars 4.7 4.3 bet365 4.8 4.6 BetRivers 4.4 3.8 Fanatics 4.7 4.6

It’s FanDuel Sportsbook that stands out to us as being the premier sportsbook app to use for your Tour de France betting. The FanDuel app’s interface and design are flawless, in our opinion, while the loading speeds are faster than any other sportsbook app.

What is the best sportsbook for 2024 Tour de France live betting?

FanDuel is also our pick for the best sportsbook for Tour de France live betting. Having the best mobile app makes live betting with FanDuel a very easy and enjoyable process. You can log in and place in-race wagers while the Tour de France is underway.

Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins



A guide to betting on the 2024 Tour de France

Even cycling enthusiasts may not consider themselves experts on Tour de France betting. Here are some important things to contemplate before placing your 2024 Tour de France bets.

What makes a good Tour de France betting site?

When choosing a Tour de France betting site, there are a number of factors you should keep in mind, such as the following five:

1. Bonuses & promotions

Before signing up for a sportsbook, it is vital that you are aware of the correct welcome bonus. Because of staunch competition, all sportsbooks offer enticing offers to new customers, though some are more enticing than others. Some places offer bet and gets, others first bet insurance, while others have different creative offers. Be sure to weigh the value of each offer and decide what is relevant to your betting needs.

2. Competitive odds & betting markets

This factor is especially important for an event like the Tour de France. Not all sportsbooks go all-out in terms of the variety of odds they offer on cycling’s biggest stage.

Of course, it is always recommended to compare the different sportsbooks to see which one offers you the best odds on the bet(s) you want to make.

3. Live betting

With 21 stages, the Tour de France is an event whose leaderboard is constantly changing. This means that odds will also change for those who want to live bet, which is a great way to bet on an event as dynamic as this.

4. Banking options

Another key element that might differ depending on the individual bettor is what kind of banking options a sportsbook offers. You want a sportsbook that offers deposit and withdrawal options that suit your desires. Additionally, payment processing speeds are key to bettors.

5. Mobile app quality

Since the majority of sports betting is done on the go, the quality of the sportsbook’s app is very important. It should run smoothly and quickly, and be pleasant to navigate. Whatever device you choose to use, make sure the app is one you are comfortable using.

Understanding Tour de France betting markets

The betting markets available at a given sportsbook may vary from site to site, but below are a few of the types of odds you might find when looking to bet on the 2024 Tour de France.

USATSI

Overall winner

Think of an overall winner bet as a simple futures bet that is available when betting on most sports. At the Tour de France, the rider who is leading the general classification wears the vaunted yellow jersey. The leader of the general classification at the end of the race wins the Tour de France.

This bet type is the most simple and is available at all sportsbooks discussed on this page.

Stage winner

You can bet on who will win any of the 21 individual stages. Odds for stage winners will fluctuate throughout the race and will become available as the particular stage draws near.

In advance of the Tour de France, some sportsbooks had odds on how many individual stages a particular rider will win.

Head-to-head

Available in most racing competitions, this market is pretty self-explanatory. Choose who will finish first out of a group of two or more riders. Betting on this market can keep bettors intrigued even if their overall winner pick is not in contention.

King of the Mountains

The King of the Mountains (KoM) is the award given to the top climbing specialist at a Tour de France, based on how riders fare during difficult climbs. The leader of the King of the Mountains wears a polka dot jersey, and you can bet on KoM winner at select sportsbooks.

USATSI

Specials

Of course, you can also bet on a variety of special bets at some sportsbooks, such as:

Will a rider from France win on Bastille Day (July 14)?

How many individual stages will (select rider) win?

Will a rider from Belgium win at least one stage?

Tour de France betting strategies

Shop for the best odds

This is a strategy that is prudent whenever placing bets, and the Tour de France is no different. You always want to make sure you are getting the best possible value for your bets in order to maximize your winnings.

If you want to bet on Primoz Roglic to win the general classification and DraftKings has his odds at +700 while at Caesars you can find them at +1000, you are passing up a significant amount of money if you place this bet at DraftKings rather than Caesars, and Roglic ends up winning.

It may take a few extra minutes to shop, but think about it in terms of how much not shopping can cost if you do win.

Gather all information

Be sure to do your research before blindly placing your bets. Check out things such as recent results, injuries, weather and time trials, all readily available information.

While oddsmakers are also privy to this information and adjust odds accordingly, it is still recommended to have as much information in hand as possible before betting. It is worth investing your time and doing research when investing your money into a bet.

Key dates for 2024 Tour de France

STAGE DATE COURSE DISTANCE TYPE 1 June 29 Florence to Rimini (Italy) 206 km (128 mi) Hilly 4 July 2 Pinerolo (Italy) to Valloire 138 km (86 mi) Mountain 7 July 5 Nuits-Saint-Georges to Gevrey-Chambertin 25 km (16 mi) Individual time trial 15 July 14 Loudenvielle to Plateau de Beille 198 km (123 mi) Mountain 21 (final stage) July 21 Monaco to Nice 34 km (21 mi) Individual time trial

How to sign up for a 2024 Tour de France betting site

Registration may vary slightly depending on the sportsbook, but here is a general guide for how to sign up for a sports betting site.

Visit the desktop site or download the mobile app for the sportsbook of your preference. Register for a new account by entering the requested personal information. Create a username and password. Review and agree to the terms and conditions. Verify your identity and location. Enter the promo code, if applicable. Make your first deposit after linking your banking information, keeping in mind the sportsbook’s welcome offer. Claim the welcome bonus and start betting on the Tour de France or event of your choice.

FAQ