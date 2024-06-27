Best 2024 Tour de France Betting Sites
Check out the best online sports betting sites where you can bet on the 2024 Tour de France.
The Tour de France is the most prestigious cycling race in the world, held annually, primarily in France. The 2024 edition runs from June 29 to July 21.
Top Tour de France sportsbooks
Tour de France betting standout features
|Sportsbook
|Tour de France betting feature
|BetMGM
|2024 Tour de France odds and specials posted early
|FanDuel
|Excellent mobile app for Tour de France betting
|Caesars
|Bettor-friendly Tour de France odds
|DraftKings
|Great welcome bonus offer
|bet365
|Choice of two welcome offers
|BetRivers
|Competitive Tour de France odds
|Fanatics
|Bet on Tour de France and earn FanCash Rewards
What is the best 2024 Tour de France betting site?
A lot goes into our search for the best Tour de France betting site, which we will get into later. For now, here is why we chose BetMGM as the top sportsbook to place your 2024 Tour de France bets.
BetMGM Sportsbook
BetMGM Sportsbook has to be considered at least among the top Tour de France betting sites. The “King of Sportsbooks” is loaded with unique features, promotions and Tour de France betting markets.
- Large amount of Tour de France bet types
- Lucrative welcome bonus
- Great SGP options
One of the first to put out Tour de France odds was BetMGM, and they haven’t slowed down. You can bet on basic markets such as who will win the event as well as specials such as “Will a rider from France win the stage on Bastille Day (July 14)?” and “Will a rider from the U.S. be awarded the yellow jersey after Stage 21?”
In general, BetMGM is one of our go-to sportsbooks. With the most betting options for this competition, BetMGM is our pick for the best online sportsbook to bet on the Tour de France.
Other 2024 Tour de France betting sites we recommend
FanDuel Sportsbook
Always ranking near the top of any list of best sportsbooks, FanDuel Sportsbook deserves a mention here when discussing the top 2024 Tour de France betting sites.
- Industry-leading market share
- Top-notch mobile app
- User-friendly layout
As of this writing, FanDuel’s 2024 Tour de France offerings are not the greatest in terms of quantity but expect that to expand as the event gets going.
Regardless, FanDuel is always a great choice to have in your sports betting repertoire for a variety of reasons. From their elite mobile app to their excellent customer service, there is a good reason why FanDuel is one of the highest-rated sports betting apps at both the App Store and Google Play.
Caesars Sportsbook
Among our go-to online sportsbooks, Caesars was late to the party in terms of posting 2024 Tour de France odds but is nevertheless an essential sports betting app.
- Caesars Rewards
- Outstanding overall experience
- Generous welcome offer
Caesars is one of the preeminent brands in the casino and sports betting industry, a name that even casual players are familiar with.
Bet on the Tour de France at Caesars and earn Caesars Rewards points which can be earned and redeemed at more than 50 locations throughout the country for hotel stays, dining and more.
When you wager at Caesars Sportsbook, you are dealing with one of the most regal all-around experiences you can imagine at an online sportsbook.
DraftKings Sportsbook
From its beginnings as a daily fantasy sports operator, DraftKings has evolved into one of the more renowned sports betting sites in the U.S.
- Available in nearly every state with legal online sports betting
- Competitive Tour de France odds
- Frequent promos
Even if their Tour de France markets aren’t as dynamic as some competitors, DraftKings Sportsbook is always a solid site to place your bets.
With a hard-to-beat user experience and ongoing promotions for new and existing users, DraftKings is a must-have for 2024 Tour de France bettors.
bet365 Sportsbook
With a choice between two very solid welcome offers, bet365 Sportsbook lures customers in and doesn’t reduce its appeal once you’re through the door.
- Internationally-renowned sportsbook
- Elite customer support
- Nearly flawless betting experience
bet365 Sportsbook is one of the longest-running sports betting companies around, and the British company has successfully expanded stateside in recent years.
Their creative welcome bonus structure is just one way in which bet365 stands out. They have multiple bet types available on the Tour de France, and the options should increase throughout the competition.
BetRivers Sportsbook
Known for its helpful statistics pages for most events, BetRivers Sportsbook may not be the most popular sportsbook on the market, but it is worth keeping in mind when betting on the 2024 Tour de France.
- iRush Rewards
- Competitive odds
- Solid welcome bonus
With a mobile app that keeps getting better and with the brand being available in a large number of states, BetRivers is a quality Tour de France betting site. BetRivers offers frequent promos for both new and existing users, including bet insurance and bet boosts.
Fanatics Sportsbook
Fanatics Sportsbook burst onto the scene with its 2024 launch, offering creativity with its welcome bonus and FanCash Rewards program. For Tour de France betting, Fanatics provides some quality options that aren’t found at every sportsbook.
- Daily “Power Hour”
- FanCash Rewards
- Early Cash Out available
When it comes to the Tour de France, Fanatics posts several kinds of bet types relating to the race. These markets include match betting/head to head, to win a stage, cyclist number of stage wins and cyclist to finish in top three.
With the FanCash Rewards program, you can earn 5% back on parlay wagers and 1-2% on straight wagers. FanCash can be used as bonus bets and/or to purchase merchandise from the Fanatics apparel site.
Our favorite picks for Tour de France betting
What is most important to you when picking a sportsbook? This section will highlight the best sportsbooks for specific sports betting needs.
Where can you get the best sign-up bonus?
Playing no small part in ranking it as our top Tour de France sports betting site, BetMGM offers a fantastic welcome bonus to new users.
Their offers do sometimes differ depending on the state but, in general, BetMGM’s new user promotion is among the best.
What is the best 2024 Tour de France betting app?
Below, you will find the user ratings of each of the best Tour de France betting apps from the Apple and Google Play stores:
|SPORTSBOOK
|APPLE STORE RATING
|GOOGLE PLAY STORE RATING
|FanDuel
|4.9
|4.6
|DraftKings
|4.8
|4.7
|BetMGM
|4.8
|4.5
|Caesars
|4.7
|4.3
|bet365
|4.8
|4.6
|BetRivers
|4.4
|3.8
|Fanatics
|4.7
|4.6
It’s FanDuel Sportsbook that stands out to us as being the premier sportsbook app to use for your Tour de France betting. The FanDuel app’s interface and design are flawless, in our opinion, while the loading speeds are faster than any other sportsbook app.
What is the best sportsbook for 2024 Tour de France live betting?
FanDuel is also our pick for the best sportsbook for Tour de France live betting. Having the best mobile app makes live betting with FanDuel a very easy and enjoyable process. You can log in and place in-race wagers while the Tour de France is underway.
A guide to betting on the 2024 Tour de France
Even cycling enthusiasts may not consider themselves experts on Tour de France betting. Here are some important things to contemplate before placing your 2024 Tour de France bets.
What makes a good Tour de France betting site?
When choosing a Tour de France betting site, there are a number of factors you should keep in mind, such as the following five:
1. Bonuses & promotions
Before signing up for a sportsbook, it is vital that you are aware of the correct welcome bonus. Because of staunch competition, all sportsbooks offer enticing offers to new customers, though some are more enticing than others. Some places offer bet and gets, others first bet insurance, while others have different creative offers. Be sure to weigh the value of each offer and decide what is relevant to your betting needs.
2. Competitive odds & betting markets
This factor is especially important for an event like the Tour de France. Not all sportsbooks go all-out in terms of the variety of odds they offer on cycling’s biggest stage.
Of course, it is always recommended to compare the different sportsbooks to see which one offers you the best odds on the bet(s) you want to make.
3. Live betting
With 21 stages, the Tour de France is an event whose leaderboard is constantly changing. This means that odds will also change for those who want to live bet, which is a great way to bet on an event as dynamic as this.
4. Banking options
Another key element that might differ depending on the individual bettor is what kind of banking options a sportsbook offers. You want a sportsbook that offers deposit and withdrawal options that suit your desires. Additionally, payment processing speeds are key to bettors.
5. Mobile app quality
Since the majority of sports betting is done on the go, the quality of the sportsbook’s app is very important. It should run smoothly and quickly, and be pleasant to navigate. Whatever device you choose to use, make sure the app is one you are comfortable using.
Understanding Tour de France betting markets
The betting markets available at a given sportsbook may vary from site to site, but below are a few of the types of odds you might find when looking to bet on the 2024 Tour de France.
Overall winner
Think of an overall winner bet as a simple futures bet that is available when betting on most sports. At the Tour de France, the rider who is leading the general classification wears the vaunted yellow jersey. The leader of the general classification at the end of the race wins the Tour de France.
This bet type is the most simple and is available at all sportsbooks discussed on this page.
Stage winner
You can bet on who will win any of the 21 individual stages. Odds for stage winners will fluctuate throughout the race and will become available as the particular stage draws near.
In advance of the Tour de France, some sportsbooks had odds on how many individual stages a particular rider will win.
Head-to-head
Available in most racing competitions, this market is pretty self-explanatory. Choose who will finish first out of a group of two or more riders. Betting on this market can keep bettors intrigued even if their overall winner pick is not in contention.
King of the Mountains
The King of the Mountains (KoM) is the award given to the top climbing specialist at a Tour de France, based on how riders fare during difficult climbs. The leader of the King of the Mountains wears a polka dot jersey, and you can bet on KoM winner at select sportsbooks.
Specials
Of course, you can also bet on a variety of special bets at some sportsbooks, such as:
- Will a rider from France win on Bastille Day (July 14)?
- How many individual stages will (select rider) win?
- Will a rider from Belgium win at least one stage?
Tour de France betting strategies
Shop for the best odds
This is a strategy that is prudent whenever placing bets, and the Tour de France is no different. You always want to make sure you are getting the best possible value for your bets in order to maximize your winnings.
If you want to bet on Primoz Roglic to win the general classification and DraftKings has his odds at +700 while at Caesars you can find them at +1000, you are passing up a significant amount of money if you place this bet at DraftKings rather than Caesars, and Roglic ends up winning.
It may take a few extra minutes to shop, but think about it in terms of how much not shopping can cost if you do win.
Gather all information
Be sure to do your research before blindly placing your bets. Check out things such as recent results, injuries, weather and time trials, all readily available information.
While oddsmakers are also privy to this information and adjust odds accordingly, it is still recommended to have as much information in hand as possible before betting. It is worth investing your time and doing research when investing your money into a bet.
Key dates for 2024 Tour de France
|STAGE
|DATE
|COURSE
|DISTANCE
|TYPE
|1
|June 29
|Florence to Rimini (Italy)
|206 km (128 mi)
|Hilly
|4
|July 2
|Pinerolo (Italy) to Valloire
|138 km (86 mi)
|Mountain
|7
|July 5
|Nuits-Saint-Georges to Gevrey-Chambertin
|25 km (16 mi)
|Individual time trial
|15
|July 14
|Loudenvielle to Plateau de Beille
|198 km (123 mi)
|Mountain
|21 (final stage)
|July 21
|Monaco to Nice
|34 km (21 mi)
|Individual time trial
How to sign up for a 2024 Tour de France betting site
Registration may vary slightly depending on the sportsbook, but here is a general guide for how to sign up for a sports betting site.
- Visit the desktop site or download the mobile app for the sportsbook of your preference.
- Register for a new account by entering the requested personal information.
- Create a username and password.
- Review and agree to the terms and conditions.
- Verify your identity and location.
- Enter the promo code, if applicable.
- Make your first deposit after linking your banking information, keeping in mind the sportsbook’s welcome offer.
- Claim the welcome bonus and start betting on the Tour de France or event of your choice.
FAQ
BetMGM has the best welcome bonus currently available, which you can claim in time to bet on the 2024 Tour de France.
In states where betting is legalized, betting on the 2024 Tour de France is completely legal when done at a regulated sportsbook.
FanDuel Sportsbook is our pick for the top sports betting app to bet on the 2024 Tour de France, in part due to its live betting functionality and user-friendly interface.
Welcome bonuses and other promos are important factors to consider when picking a sportsbook to bet at. Other things to keep in mind are the quality of the app and odds markets, among other factors discussed in this article.
Once again, BetMGM Sportsbook is the pick here. They not only have the most markets and odds available for the 2024 Tour de France, in many cases they have the best odds available to bettors as compared to other sportsbooks.