Sportsbooks welcoming bets on Bronny James to be top rookie

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Betting sites like BetMGM are making LeBron’s son’s odds longer despite taking more action on him.

Sportsbooks aren’t particularly worried about the idea of Bronny James winning NBA Rookie of the Year this upcoming season.

The son of LeBron James who was taken in the second round of this year’s NBA draft by the Los Angeles Lakers in this past NBA Draft has gotten plenty of hype over the last few weeks. Some bettors are hoping the engagement is a sign of him being a serious contender for the NBA’s award given to the league’s top rookie.

After the NBA Draft, BetMGM Sportsbook opened their Rookie of the Year market with Bronny James posted at +15000. Since then, one out of every four bets placed has backed James. More than14% of the total money wagered was bet on Bronny. Despite that, BetMGM moved his odds to +25000.

Last week, one brave bettor risked $1,000 on James to win NBA Rookie of the Year at 250-to-1. The bet would pay out $250,000 in profit. Rather than express any concern about the bet, BetMGM raised the odds on James to 300-to-1. Their bookmaking process suggests they are willing to accept any action on James with open arms.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. Min. first deposit of $10. New customers only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. Add’l terms apply – see BetMGM.com. Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), (888) 789-7777 or ccpg.org (CT), 1-800-981-0023 (PR), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit GamblingHelpLineMA.org (MA).

Concerns about Bronny

Many fans believe that if Bronny James had a different father and last name, he would never have even entered the picture for NBA general managers in this past year’s draft.

In his freshman season at USC, James started just six games. Mostly coming off the bench, he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for a Trojans team that went 8-12 in Pac-12 play and 15-18 overall.

Rather than returning to college and focusing on becoming a starter and improving his play, James declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. Picking late in the second round, the Los Angeles Lakers drafted the USC product. Of course, most viewed this as a favor to LeBron, who plays for the Lakers. The team immediately signed him to a guaranteed contract as well.

In Summer League play, Bronny started off by missing his first 15 3-point attempts and going just 7-of-31 from the field. To his credit, he finished off his Summer League campaign by scoring 25 points on 10-of-21 shooting in his last two games combined.

Despite the strong finish, James is expected to spend most of the season developing in the G League. While he may get some sporadic NBA appearances with his father, it almost certainly will not be enough for him to become a serious contender to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year Award.

For that reason, BetMGM Sportsbook and their risk team have no problems accepting as many bets as possible on James. They’ve shown that time and time again, raising his odds despite a sizable liability on their ledger.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. Min. first deposit of $10. New customers only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. Add’l terms apply – see BetMGM.com. Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), (888) 789-7777 or ccpg.org (CT), 1-800-981-0023 (PR), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit GamblingHelpLineMA.org (MA).

NBA Rookie of the Year favorites

Despite the high number of bets placed and money wagered on James, he’s not among the favorites to win NBA Rookie of the Year.

The favorite to win the award is the Grizzlies’ Zach Edey. Edey was the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Purdue. Standing at 7-foot-4, Edey won back-to-back John R. Wooden awards in his final two seasons in college. The award is given to the most outstanding college basketball player in the country. BetMGM is offering 6-to-1 odds on Edey winning the award.

Here are some other preseason favorites to win the award at BetMGM Sportsbook: