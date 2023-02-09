Floridians feel like they should be able to bet on pro football's annual championship game between Philadelphia and Kansas City. However, Florida sports betting is still at a standstill due to ongoing legal proceedings that paused all sports betting in Florida shortly after it launched in November 2021. Although Florida mobile sports betting successfully launched through a compact between the state and the Seminole Tribe, the Tribe later claimed that the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act had been violated. Both sides of the issue argued their stances in court in December 2022, but we won't get an idea of when a ruling will be handed down until the Florida legislative session opens in March.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Against the spread: The easiest way to wager on the big game. If Philadelphia is listed as the 3.5-point favorite against Kansas City, Philadelphia must win by 4 points or more to cover the spread. Kansas City can cover as the 3.5-point underdog by winning outright or losing by 3 points or fewer.



First player to score: This is one of the most popular bets that can be placed ahead of pro football's annual championship game. Caesars Sportsbook has the odds listed for players from both Kansas City and Philadelphia and what the likelihood is that they will score the first touchdown of the game.



Parlay: This high-risk betting style involves putting two or more sides on one wager, but the reward can be huge if all sides win. A $100 bet on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds could return $1,100 if all four sides win. But if three or fewer sides win, the bet is a loser.

Where to find the best Florida sports betting advice

