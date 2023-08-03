Is Florida sports betting going to return? After Florida sports betting was halted after being live for less than a month, the DC Court of Appeals kept the Sunshine State in limbo for the next year and a half deciding whether the Florida Seminole Gaming Compact had been violated. The court finally came to its conclusion on June 30, 2023, and there is once again a path for there to be legal Florida online sports betting. An exact re-launch date has not been announced, although some are hopeful Florida sports betting will be legal again before the start of the new professional football season.

As the third-most-populous state in America with nearly 22 million people, Florida sports fans will be eagerly awaiting news on their gambling fates. The team at SportsLine put together a glossary of sports betting terms to help make sure that you're up to speed when or if mobile sports betting returns in the Sunshine State.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Money line: Baseball is in full swing and this would be the most common way to wager on it. If Tampa Bay is listed as a -200 favorite against Detroit, that means that you'd need to bet $200 on Tampa Bay to return $100 on that side to win. If Detroit is the +200 underdog, you could win $200 on a $100 bet if that side wins the game.



Live betting: Live betting is another great way to play along during baseball season. Sportsbooks will update certain odds as a game progresses, so you can bet on a player having a great game to hit a home run -- and many other outcomes -- as the innings unfold.



Parlay: This high-risk betting style involves putting two or more sides on one wager, but the reward can be huge if all sides win. A $100 bet on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds could return $1,100 if all four sides win. But if three or fewer sides win, the bet is a loser.

Where to find the best Florida sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Florida or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush Florida online sports betting when it becomes legal again.