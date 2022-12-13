If you are an Indiana sports fan who can't get enough football, the latest Caesars Sportsbook IN promo code is your ticket to paradise. With the race for the pro football playoffs heating up, sports betting in Indiana is growing day by day. There's no need to worry if you've never participated in Indiana sports betting before because Caesars Sportsbook IN makes it easier thanks to the Caesars Sportsbook bonus. Whether you're betting football, baseball, basketball, hockey or any other sport, your first wager up to $1,250 is on Caesars Sportsbook IN with the code GAMEFULLC. In addition, Caesars Sportsbook is also offering 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. Download Caesars Sportsbook's online sports betting app now to use this Indiana sportsbook deposit offer.

Caesars Sportsbook IN is now offering a first bet on Caesars up to $1,250. That's right, if you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Indiana*, you can register, deposit, and make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLC and get a first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 12/31/2022).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account and you will get a single bet credit if your initial bet doesn't win. You'll have up to 14 days to use your bet on whatever sport you'd like. Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC. Sign up now.

Indiana sportsbooks offer numerous ways for bettors to wager:

Against the spread: Your go-to method for wagering on football. If Indianapolis is the 7.5-point underdog against Minnesota, Indianapolis must win outright or lose by 7 points or fewer to cover the spread. Minnesota can cover as the 7.5-point favorite by winning by 8 points or more points.



Teaser: This betting style helps you cover the spread by diminishing the risk. If your two favorite football teams are seven-point favorites and you are unsure if they will cover their spreads, you can use a six-point teaser to drop each team to a -1 favorite and only need two points to cover.



Push: If neither team in a game can cover the spread, it is considered a type of "tie" called a push. If Indianapolis closes as a three-point favorite against New England and then wins 27-24, neither team can cover and all bets on the spread are returned.

Ready to get started? Click here to get a first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

*IN only. 21+. New users only. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Paid as a single bet credit. Maximum bet credit $1,250. Bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt. Promotion ends on 12/31/22. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT (1-800-994-8448). Standard text rates may apply.