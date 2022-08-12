Arsenal's first home game of the Premier League season will see them welcome Leicester City to the Emirates Stadium with the Gunners bidding to make it two wins from two. Games against Crystal Palace and the Foxes are not among the top flight's easiest assignments but they are the sort that Mikel Arteta will need to win if his side are to secure a top four finish in 2023; with Tottenham and Chelsea facing off the following day, this game also offers the chance to gain some very early ground on their likely rivals.

Leicester, meanwhile, head to north London looking for their first win of the Premier League season after they let a two goal lead slip against Brentford on Sunday. The future of a host of players will be under the spotlight on Saturday, most notably Youri Tielemans, the subject of interest from Arsenal that has not yet translated into a formal offer. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Aug. 13 | Time: 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 13 | 10 a.m. ET Location: Emirates Stadium -- London

Emirates Stadium -- London TV and live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Arsenal -200; Draw +333; Leicester +550 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Arsenal: After a man of the match performance on his debut, William Saliba is in for another test as he takes the field at the Emirates for the first time, one that has often proven beyond Arsenal center backs. Only Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney have scored more Premier League goals against the Gunners than the 11 Jamie Vardy has registered; the 35 year old has long lurked menacingly on the shoulder of defenders at the Emirates Stadium and will surely look to test whether Saliba has the pace to stick with him.

If Saliba were to struggle then Arsenal could at least have more options at the back anyway with Takehiro Tomiyasu having completed 45 minutes in the Under-23s match against Manchester United on Saturday. Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira, both of whom missed the opening day win over Crystal Palace, returned to first team training this week. However Arteta has confirmed that Reiss Nelson has suffered a significant injury, as first revealed by CBS Sports on Thursday.

Leicester City: Tielemans is not the only Leicester player who is the subject of transfer interest; indeed Brendan Rodgers could be forgiven for simply wishing on the arrival of September 1. James Maddison is the subject of interest from Newcastle whilst by the time Wesley Fofana takes the pitch on Saturday Chelsea might have submitted a third bid for the Frenchman.

"Speculation can affect the whole group if you don't manage it," Rodgers said. "The message is to keep your eye on the ball and focus on your football. It's notoriously that time of the year where is that speculation and gossip around, but it's something I haven't seen in the group. They've trained to a really good level and the intensity has been really good. Everyone is focused on doing their best in games for Leicester City."

Prediction

Rodgers himself admits he is facing an Arsenal side that have added "world class" talent... they may be too good for Leicester. PICK: Arsenal 2, Leicester 0