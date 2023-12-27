Arsenal can return to the top of the Premier League table with a win at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday evening but Mikel Arteta will be acutely aware of the difficulties his former manager David Moyes could pose in the London derby. West Ham sent their hosts crashing out of the EFL Cup quarterfinal earlier this season and spoiled their title challenge last season with a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium.

It is, however, more than eight years since the Hammers have won at the Emirates Stadium, a match where Arteta was in the dugout as a substitute rather than Arsenal manager. A repeat result on Thursday night would certainly do no favors to the title challengers but victory might just propel West Ham into the conversation for a top-four finish. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, Dec. 28 | Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 28 | 3:15 p.m. ET Location: Emirates Stadium -- London

Emirates Stadium -- London Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Arsenal -350; Draw +450; West Ham +750

Storylines

Arsenal: Last season Gabriel Martinelli was his side's top scorer in all competitions. As the halfway mark approaches for this one, he has struggled altogether more with just four goals and three assists across 21 games. His recent struggles reached something of a nadir before Christmas as he spurned chances, most notably an open goal in a 1-1 draw at Anfield that might otherwise have been a morale-boosting win. Morale, however, is not something that Martinelli tends to struggle with.

"I think confidence is not a problem for Gabi," said Arteta. "Sometimes the efficiency and putting the break down and lifting your head up, for everybody it's the most difficult thing to do and finding that composure or timing in the box. Certainly a lack of confidence or trying is not going to be an issue for him."

The Arsenal manager added that it was "difficult to put something onto [his struggles]. Sometimes it's decision making. Sometimes, scoring, or missing a chance, or hitting the post, or receiving the ball, the difference is small details. He's really trying. He's a massive threat for us. Not only everything that he generates with the ball, but without the ball as well. The amount of time that he threatens the backline and the pressure he puts on the backline. It will happen again."

West Ham: Nayef Aguerd's absence was not felt too severely in the 2-0 win over Manchester United before Christmas but Moyes will be hoping he has recovered in time for the trip across the capital, so impressive can the Moroccan be at the back. Set against Arsenal will be a host of players that they have mulled signing in recent years, in the case of both Mohamed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta, they might regret not backing their view on the players as West Ham did.

Paqueta's brilliant lob slipped Jarrod Bowen in behind for the Irons' opener against Manchester United on Saturday and he followed that up by slipping Kudus in for the winner. The Brazilian might even be on course to get much better in the weeks ahead, according to his manager.

"I think Lucas is still getting used to the Premier League," said Moyes. "He's been here for just over a year now and it probably took him about six months to settle, but I think he's getting the real gist of it now.

"He's doing a really good job for us. He's a really good team player and, all around, he's got some really good qualities. Playing for West Ham, we need him to do lots of work and lots of things for the team, and he's responding very well to that."

Prediction

For all their difficulties on the road, Arsenal tend to get the job done at home to West Ham. Expect that to continue. Pick: Arsenal 2, West Ham 0