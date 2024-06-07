Round 1 - Pick 1 Alex Sarr C France • 7'1" / 217 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 9.4 RPG 4.3 APG 0.9 BPG 1.3 The Hawks are reportedly still early in the evaluation process that has them considering multiple players with the first pick — in addition to possibly trading it. For now, I'll stick with Atlanta selecting Sarr, the high-energy and versatile frontcourt piece who is viewed by most as the best prospect available and often compared to 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Reed Sheppard SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 181 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 12.5 RPG 4.1 APG 4.5 3P% 52.1% Sheppard is my favorite prospect in this draft thanks to a diverse skill-set highlighted by a unique ability to make shots from all over the court. His lack of size is an obvious concern — but the great stuff is so great that, if I were running a Washington franchise in need of basically everything, I'd have a hard time passing on the reigning CBS Sports National Freshman of the Year who shot 52.1% from the 3-point line in his one season at Kentucky.

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 1- Pick 3 Zaccharie Risacher SF France • 6'9" / 204 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 10.6 RPG 3.6 APG 1.0 3P% 38.8% Risacher is among the candidates to go No. 1 overall, which by definition makes him a reasonable option for Houston with the third pick. He's a teenager who pieced together enough nice performances late this season in France to solidify his status as a top-five pick after shooting nearly 40% from the 3-point line in the playoffs.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Donovan Clingan C Connecticut • Soph • 7'2" / 280 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 13 RPG 7.4 APG 1.5 3P% 25% Victor Wembanyama is such a unique talent capable of floating all over the court despite being 7-4 that him someday playing with a traditional center like Clingan isn't hard to envision. The UConn alum was a monster in the NCAA Tournament while helping the Huskies win a second straight national championship, and he projects as an incredible defensive presence who could help make the Spurs very difficult to score on for years to come.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Matas Buzelis SF G League Ignite • 6'8" / 209 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.3 RPG 6.9 APG 1.9 3P% 27.3% Is Buzelis a reliable 3-point shooter like he seemed to be during his senior year of high school (43.1%) or a below-average 3-point shooter like he was this season for the G League Ignite (27.3%)? How front offices answer that question will determine the 6-11 forward's future — but he's clearly dripping with upside that should be intriguing for the 14-win Pistons if Buzeliz is still available at this point in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Stephon Castle PG Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 11.1 RPG 4.7 APG 2.9 3P% 26.7% Castle projects as a combo guard at the next level with nice positional size and all of the intangibles you could want. The main concern is an unreliable jumper that led to the one-and-done standout shooting just 26.7% from 3-point range while helping UConn win a second straight national championship, but everything else is in place for him to be a difference-maker alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller in Charlotte.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Dalton Knecht SG Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 21.7 RPG 4.9 APG 1.8 3P% 39.7% Knecht was fabulous in his fifth year of college basketball — averaging 21.7 points while shooting 39.7% from 3-point range on 6.5 attempts per game on his way to earning SEC Player of the Year honors at Tennessee. The 6-6 wing should be one of the most impactful rookies on offense next season, and he's also a nice fit in Portland, where the Blazers continue to rebuild after sending Damian Lillard to Milwaukee.

From From Toronto Raptors Round 1 - Pick 8 Nikola Topic PG Serbia • 6'6" / 201 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15.1 RPG 3.4 APG 5.7 3P% 30.6% Topic is an 18-year-old point guard from Serbia who has already been a professional for multiple years. He would fill an obvious need in San Antonio and provide nice value this low in the draft — but concerns about two knee injuries suffered this season will keep Topic's range muddied until his medical report provides a clearer picture.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Devin Carter PG Providence • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 19.7 RPG 8.7 APG 3.6 3P% 37.7% The Grizzlies are hopeful that a healthy Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. will allow them to compete at the top of the Western Conference again next season, which makes trading this pick or using it on a plug-and-play option both sensible moves. Carter has real fans in the organization (that also employs his father as an assistant coach), and it's possible the 22 year-old reigning Big East Player of the Year could play a role in the rotation as a rookie given his defensive ability and improved shooting.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Ron Holland SF G League Ignite • 6'7" / 197 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 20.6 RPG 6.6 APG 3.2 3P% 24.0% Holland skipped college to play for the G League Ignite but only shot 24.0% from 3-point range and was the face of a team that finished 2-32. Both things are concerning — but most evaluators remain open to the idea that this 18 year-old is still a top-10 talent in this draft and a reasonable option for a Utah franchise still rebuilding and in need of high-ceiling talents.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Isaiah Collier PG USC • Fr • 6'3" / 205 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16.3 RPG 2.9 APG 4.3 3P% 33.8% Collier was once a candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick in this draft but won't be after shooting just 33.8% from 3-point range and averaging 3.3 turnovers per game in his one season at USC. Regardless, the top-ranked recruit from the Class of 2023 still possesses all of the things that once made him the top-ranked recruit in the Class of 2023 and is worth a serious look this deep in this draft as a lead guard who could theoretically back up Coby White or even play beside him.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 12 Cody Williams SG Colorado • Fr • 6'7" / 178 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 11.9 RPG 3 APG 1.6 3P% 41.5% Williams is the brother of Oklahoma City standout Jalen Williams — but taller and a lot more heralded at the same age. He needs to add weight and continue to develop as a 3-point threat, but there are reasons to believe he'll do both things in time and prove to be a steal outside of the top 10 after averaging 11.9 points in his one season at Colorado.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Rob Dillingham PG Kentucky • Fr • 6'1" / 165 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 15.2 RPG 2.9 APG 3.9 3P% 44.4% Dillingham was one of two projected lottery picks coming off of Kentucky's bench this season for reasons that remain confusing. There are concerns about his size and defensive shortcomings, but the 6-1 guard could be a legitimate scoring option early in his career for a Sacramento franchise that has won 94 games in the past two regular seasons.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 14 Tidjane Salaun SF France • 6'9" / 212 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 9.5 RPG 3.8 APG 0.9 3P% 31.8% The 21-win Blazers have two lottery picks and would be wise to take a big swing on an intriguing young talent with at least one of them. It's unclear if Salaun will be available this deep in the draft, but he's an 18 year-old wing with size and an emerging shooter who could become a real building block in Portland alongside Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kyle Filipowski C Duke • Soph • 6'11" / 230 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.4 RPG 8.3 APG 2.8 3P% 34.8% Filipowski improved as a sophomore and made 34.8% of the 3.1 3-pointers he attempted per game while helping Duke advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. That's among the things the 6-11 center needed to do to solidify his status as a top-15 pick, and he would be interesting in Miami playing with Bam Adebayo given that they're two completely different players whose skill-sets could compliment each other.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Tristan da Silva SF Colorado • Sr • 6'8" / 217 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 10th PPG 16 RPG 5.1 APG 2.4 3P% 39.5% For a Sixers franchise in win-now mode, adding a 23 year-old like da Silva who can guard his position and reliably make 3-pointers should be preferable to selecting a teenager who needs time to develop. He should be a plug-and-play addition for basically anybody on Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jared McCain PG Duke • Fr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 14.3 RPG 5 APG 1.9 3P% 41.4% The Lakers can never have too much shooting on the court with LeBron James and Anthony Davis — and McCain can really shoot it. The 6-2 point guard averaged 14.3 points while making 41.4% of the 5.8 3-pointers he attempted per game in his one season at Duke and could be an important piece in Los Angeles even after the NBA's all-time leading scorer has called it a career.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Ja'Kobe Walter SG Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 197 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14.5 RPG 4.4 APG 1.4 3P% 34.1% I'm personally higher on Walter than the majority — but most indications are that he's more likely to land outside of the lottery than inside of it. The Magic were last in the league in 3-pointers made this season. Walter has a reputation as a reliable perimeter threat and could improve that after his one season at Baylor.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 19 Johnny Furphy SG Kansas • Fr • 6'8" / 189 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th PPG 9 RPG 4.9 APG 1 3P% 35.2% Toronto ranked 27th out of 30 teams in 3-point field-goal percentage this season, which is something Furphy could improve in time. The 6-8 guard is young and a work in progress but undeniably talented and a sensible option for a Toronto franchise rebuilding.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Carlton Carrington PG Pittsburgh • Fr • 6'4" / 195 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 13.8 RPG 5.2 APG 4.1 3P% 32.2% Carrington won't turn 19 years old until nearly a month after the draft, making him one of the youngest players available. The guard was merely a borderline top-100 prospect coming out of high school, but he quickly showed enough promise as a shooter and passer with good positional size to emerge as a reasonable first-round option.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 21 Yves Missi C Baylor • Fr • 6'11" / 229 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.7 RPG 5.6 APG 0.4 BPG 1.5 Missi is an incredible physical specimen who is excellent at the rim on offense and in possession of enough athleticism, size and strength to excel defensively. The native of Cameroon would be fortunate to land in New Orleans, where he could support Zion Williamson and eventually serve as a suitable replacement for Jonas Valanciunas.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Tyler Kolek PG Marquette • Sr • 6'2" / 195 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 8th PPG 15.3 RPG 4.9 APG 7.7 3P% 38.8% Kolek has some obvious issues as an NBA prospect, most notably a lack of athleticism relative to what's desired from lead guards. Still, Kolek is adequately sized for his position, terrific in pick-and-rolls, an A-plus passer and reliable 3-point shooter. Needless to say, Phoenix needs help at point guard. Kolek could provide some help.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 23 Kevin McCullar Jr. SG Kansas • Sr • 6'5" / 205 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 9th PPG 18.3 RPG 6 APG 4.1 3P% 33.3% McCullar's season came to an unfortunate end early because a nagging knee injury that derailed Kansas' season — but before that he was clearly KU's best player in his fifth year of college. He's an elite defender at his size and should be, at the age of 23, a solid plug-and-play option for a Milwaukee franchise that doesn't need to waste any more of Giannis Antetokounmpo's prime years.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Justin Edwards SF Kentucky • Fr • 6'6" / 209 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 8.8 RPG 3.4 APG 0.9 3P% 36.5% Edwards was the highest-ranked prospect in Kentucky's top-ranked recruiting class but was largely disappointing all season. He finished sixth on the team in points, sixth on the team in scoring and averaged roughly as many turnovers as assists. Is he worth a flier at this point in the draft by a New York franchise with back-to-back picks? Sure. But Edwards did very little at UK to suggest he should be selected anywhere close to where most had him projected six months ago.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 26 Tyler Smith PF G League Ignite • 6'9" / 224 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 13.4 RPG 5 APG 1.2 3P% 36.4% Smith making better than 36% of the four 3-pointers he attempted per game for the G-League Ignite this season is a huge positive for the Overtime Elite alum. To stick in the NBA, the defense will have to improve dramatically. But Smith's shooting alone could prove valuable for a Washington franchise that ranked 25th in 3-point percentage this season.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Bobi Klintman SF Sweden • 6'9" / 212 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 10.2 RPG 4.7 APG 0.9 3P% 33.7% Klintman is a two-way wing from Sweden who should be able to alternate between both forward spots. He initially declared for the 2023 NBA Draft after one year at Wake Forest but ultimately withdrew to pursue a professional opportunity in Australia. With another year of development under his belt, and not many great options in the 20s, Klintman will have a better chance to get a guaranteed contract in this draft than he did last year.

Round 1 - Pick 28 DaRon Holmes II PF Dayton • Jr • 6'9" / 235 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 20.4 RPG 8.5 APG 2.6 3P% 38.6% Holmes is the rare top-55 high school prospect who enrolled at an Atlantic 10 school. He's a reasonable option at this point in the draft in part because of the way he's gone from a non-shooter upon enrolling at Dayton to a real stretch-the-floor threat as a third-year player.

From From Oklahoma City Thunder Round 1 - Pick 29 Ryan Dunn SF Virginia • Soph • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 6th PPG 8.1 RPG 6.9 APG 0.8 3P% 20% Some consider Dunn a high-floor/low-ceiling prospect who has the potential to be an elite defender who guards multiple positions but will maybe never amount to much on offense. I don't completely disagree with the sentiment. But using the 29th pick in a weak draft on a high-IQ, high-energy player who projects as the best versatile defender in this draft doesn't seem like the type of thing a franchise would regret.