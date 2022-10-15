The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Chelsea @ Aston Villa

Current Records: Chelsea 5-2-1; Aston Villa 2-4-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, Aston Villa is heading back home. They and Chelsea are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Villa Park. Villa lost both of their matches to Chelsea last season on scores of 0-3 and 1-3, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

On Monday, the Lions and Nottingham Forest tied 1-1, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, Chelsea got themselves on the board against Wolverhampton on Saturday, but Wolverhampton never followed suit. Chelsea had enough goals to win and then some against Wolves, taking their contest 3-0.

After their draw, Villa will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

How To Watch

Who: Aston Villa vs. Chelsea

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: Villa Park

Villa Park TV: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Aston Villa +350; Draw +255; Chelsea -121

Series History

Chelsea have won four out of their last six games against Aston Villa.