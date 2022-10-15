The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.
Who's Playing
- Chelsea @ Aston Villa
- Current Records: Chelsea 5-2-1; Aston Villa 2-4-3
What to Know
After two games on the road, Aston Villa is heading back home. They and Chelsea are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Villa Park. Villa lost both of their matches to Chelsea last season on scores of 0-3 and 1-3, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
On Monday, the Lions and Nottingham Forest tied 1-1, good for one point each.
Meanwhile, Chelsea got themselves on the board against Wolverhampton on Saturday, but Wolverhampton never followed suit. Chelsea had enough goals to win and then some against Wolves, taking their contest 3-0.
After their draw, Villa will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.
Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.
How To Watch
- Who: Aston Villa vs. Chelsea
- When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Villa Park
- TV: Peacock
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Aston Villa +350; Draw +255; Chelsea -121
Series History
Chelsea have won four out of their last six games against Aston Villa.
- Dec 26, 2021 - Chelsea 3 vs. Aston Villa 1
- Sep 11, 2021 - Chelsea 3 vs. Aston Villa 0
- May 23, 2021 - Aston Villa 2 vs. Chelsea 1
- Dec 28, 2020 - Aston Villa 1 vs. Chelsea 1
- Jun 21, 2020 - Chelsea 2 vs. Aston Villa 1
- Dec 04, 2019 - Chelsea 2 vs. Aston Villa 1