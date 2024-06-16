PINEHURST, N.C. -- Ohio State golfer Neal Shipley added another honor to his impressive 2024 season finishing as the low amateur at the 2024 U.S. Open on Sunday with a score of 6 over for the championship. It follows his low amateur finish at the 2024 Masters earlier this year, bringing him into elite company.

Prior to Shipley's performance at Pinehurst No. 2, there were only six golfers to finish as the low amateur at both the Masters and the U.S. Open in the same year: Ken Venturi (1956), Jack Nicklaus (1960), Phil Mickelson (1991), Matt Kuchar (1998) and most recently Viktor Hovland (2019).

Shipley said after the round that being in such elite company with multiple-major champions left "big shoes to fill" as he begins his professional career. But with great pride in what he's been able to accomplish as an amateur golfer and high hopes for what he can do as a pro, Shipley didn't mind being associated with such elite company.

"The guys that have done it before have obviously gone on to have some great careers," Shipley said when asked about the notable company he joined Sunday. "But for me, it solidifies my amateur career as I turn pro next week. I'm really happy with the career I've had as an amateur and the legacy, hopefully, I'll leave."

The feat was paired with some dramatics as Shipley's primary competition for the honor was in his final round pairing, purely by happenstance. Both Shipley and Florida State golfer Luke Clanton started the day at 4 over, setting up essentially an 18-hole match play scenario for low amateur honors.

The two jockeyed back and forth going on birdie and bogey runs that left the outcome in doubt until the final stretch of holes. Shipley played Nos. 15-18 at 1 over with one birdie and two bogeys, while Clanton played it 3 over with one par and three bogeys.

As for what's next, Shipley will turn pro next week joining PGA Tour Americas, a North American-based tour that includes stops in Canada and Latin America. His first tournament as a pro will be in Victoria, British Columbia, where Shipley said he'll look forward to finally being able to "cash a check" after missing out on that opportunity in these majors.