Aubameyang transfer: Scout's take on Arsenal's $77 million deal for Dortmund star

Borussia Dortmund's superstar striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's move to Arsenal is done. The Gunners announced the move on Wednesday morning, making a massive splash in the transfer market after losing one of their best players.

The 28-year-old French-born player is one of the top strikers in the world and arrives just days after Alexis Sanchez's departure to Manchester United. The former Milan and Monaco man had two great seasons at Saint-Etienne before moving to Dortmund in 2013, when he became a household name. He scored 39 goals in the 2015-16 season for the German club and 40 in 2016-17. He has 21 goals in 24 games for Dortmund this season.

He is clinical, agile and has tons of speed, which should mesh well with Arsenal's quick attack.

His fee is believed to be in the region of $77 million according to Goal.com, and he would form quite the pairing up top with Alexandre Lacazette as Arsenal aims to finish inside the top four and return to the Champions League.

Scout's take

Former U.S. men's national team scout and CBS Sports soccer analyst Thomas Rongen broke down the move:

"A rare [No. 9] that can hold the ball and get other players involved, he can create and finish, but most important, can stretch defenses with speed -- Something that Arsenal is sorely missing."

So what does that mean?

I love the move for the Gunners. Aubameyang is one of the world's top strikers and has been so consistent for Dortmund. Combined with another player I highly rate in Alexandre Lacazette, I prefer Arsenal's attacking duo over any other in the league - even over Manchester City's Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus. The problem is, attack isn't really Arsenal's problem. The inconsistency at the back is what scares me for Arsenal's future. Allowing four goals to Nottingham Forest, three more to Swansea, it hasn't been pretty.

Out of the top eight teams in the Premier League, Arsenal has conceded the most goals with 34. Compare that to the top four teams, who have allowed 18 (Manchester City), 16 (Manchester United and Chelsea) and 29 (Liverpool), and there's the reason Arsenal is sixth.