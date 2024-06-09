The United States men's national team were destroyed by Colombia on Saturday in an international friendly, eliminating any current momentum as preparation continues ahead of the Copa America. The U.S. were able to cut into a 2-0 deficit but proceeded to concede three goals in the second half to complete the embarrassing scoreline. Here's how the U.S. performed:

Goalkeeper: Matt Turner

Jhon Arias' opener was hit with such pace, but you never like to get beaten at the near post. Then conceded a bicycle kick as Rafael Santos Borre was left open. Just a bit unlucky. The second was maybe saveable but can't blame him for it. The third goal, his defense let him down, and the other two, his team let him down.

Rating: 4

Right back: Joe Scally

You can't knock his effort, but Joe Scally had a tricky matchup with Liverpool star Luis Diaz. He held his own for the most part. He probably should have stuck with Borre on the second goal, but all in all, it wasn't that bad of a display as he looks to replace Sergino Dest.

Rating: 4.5

Center back: Chris Richards

Should have done better in the air, but he wasn't terrible. He was typically aware of what was around him, and looked to make sure spaces were covered, but things just didn't fall his way and faded as the game went off.

Rating: 4

Center back: Tim Ream

Not going to fault him for that opening goal. Tim Ream was in a strong position to block the shot, he made it difficult, yet the ball still found its way in. Lacked the agility to stick with Colombia's speedy players though and got worse as the game progressed.

Rating: 4

Left back: Antonee Robinson

His sliding contact on the ball led to Colombia's opener, but Antonee Robinson can't be at fault. He did well to at least not let it get through, and his teammates should have been there to clear the danger. Delivered a brilliant ball to Folarin Balogun moments later. Nearly cost the U.S. a third with sloppy play, and like the time, just was playing at half speed.

Rating: 3.5

Defensive midfielder: Johnny Cardoso

Denied Colombia's second with an attentive challenge but his glaring lack of marking on Colombia's third was alarming. He completely left Richard Rios, who drifted into the center of the box and had a radius of like 10 yards around him with nobody close. That doesn't happen with Tyler Adams in that situation.

Rating: 2

Center midfielder: Weston McKennie

His positioning was a bit all over the place, and because of that, it was hard for him to really get into a groove. He did just fine when it came to playing the ball back and playing patiently, but he's somebody you want being a factor going forward.

Rating: 4

Center midfielder Gio Reyna

His slight hesitation on Colombia's opener was costly because he could have reacted to clear out the danger. On the ball, he wasn't as involved as we would expect, and rust showed, but he did well in tight spaces to keep things moving.

Rating: 4

Right winger: Tim Weah

Quiet ... until he wasn't. Scored a fine goal in the 58th minute with a lovely shot inside the box off a ball from Balogun. Ruined it with a silly turnover that led to Colombia's fourth.

Rating: 4

Striker: Folarin Balogun

The AS Monaco man was a threat early. He turned quickly with the ball, made aggressive runs. He recorded an assist early in the second half with a lovely weighted ball to Tim Weah to pull one back.

Rating: 5.5

Left winger: Christian Pulisic

Aside from a fortunate header that threatened, he didn't do a whole lot in terms of testing the Colombia defense. A solid pass here and there, he was then taken off at the break after a 45-minute shift.

Rating: 5

Subs

Haji Wright

Came close early in the second half with a header. Was lively and made strong, diagonal runs.

Rating: 5



Cameron Carter-Vickers

Questionable defending on Colombia's fourth, giving the angle by committing inside. On the fifth goal, his poor touch gifted it.

Rating: 2



Malik Tillman

Colombia were in full control by the time he came on and made zero positive impact.

Rating: 4



Yunus Musah

Picked up an early knock and never looked settled.

Rating: 5



Ricardo Pepi

Got a front-row seat to Colombia's stellar attack. Was simply a spectator.

Rating: N/A



Luca de la Torre

Late sub who never got all that involved in under 10 minutes.

Rating: N/A

Manager Gregg Berhalter

The U.S. boss said it's not a lesson learned but a wake-up call. I'm not saying this is a result that should put him on the hot seat as it's a friendly, but it couldn't have gone much worse. It was incredibly sloppy and no excuses can be made. He didn't have this team ready. They better put forth more effort against Brazil on Wednesday, or they'll enter the Copa America with the lowest of expectations.