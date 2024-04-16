Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park may not have been the site of the biggest turnaround on Tuesday, but the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals have delivered only drama so far, so perhaps it should come as no surprise that Borussia Dortmund were able to provide a spectacle of their own. It came in the form of a back-and-forth 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid, giving them a 5-4 advantage that sends them to their first Champions League semifinal since their run to the final in the 2012-13 season.

It was a statement-making performance in which Dortmund seemed to learn the lessons from last week's 2-1 defeat in Madrid when their defense crumbled early and frequently against Atleti's press. On Tuesday, though, the German side wwe on the front foot -- and led the possession battle and had six shots by the half-hour mark. By halftime, the hosts had 10 shots on the board, five of which were on target and most importantly, a 3-2 lead on aggregate thanks to goals from Julian Brandt and Ian Maatsen.

Chaos has been the theme of the Champions League quarterfinals, though, and so Atleti leveled the aggregate score at 3-3 in the 49th minute through a Mats Hummels own goal and then took a 4-3 lead with Angel Correa's 64th-minute shot. Since they needed the goals, Diego Simeone's team essentially used their aggregate disadvantage as a chance to revert back to the open transitional play that caused Dortmund fits a week earlier and reaped the rewards quickly. They had a narrow edge in possession and seven shots once Correa's strike found the back of the net, while Dortmund had three shots but not a single one on target.

With a 4-3 lead, though, Atleti then returned to an approach that did not suit them at all -- one in which they did all they could to defend the lead. They managed not to take a single shot for the rest of the game but conceded seven shots, four on target, and ultimately two goals. Much as it was the case, Atleti's inability to defend was to Dortmund's advantage and Niclas Fullkrug and Marcel Sabtizer scored to give their side a 5-4 aggregate lead just 10 minutes after Correa's strike.

Though half of the semifinalists have yet to be determined, Dortmund will undoubtedly be the underdogs of the last four. To get to the final at London's Wembley Stadium -- the site of their previous appearance in the final -- they will first have to get through Paris Saint-Germain, riding their own momentum after taking care of Barcelona. This will mark a rematch of their group stage encounters and though Dortmund topped Group F, PSG beat Dortmund 2-0 at home and then tied 1-1 in Germany on a day neither side needed more than a point to advance.

Tuesday's thrilling outing, though, might offer some clues to Dortmund's potential avenues of success in the semifinals. Sabitzer stood out with one goal and two assists and might be able to take advantage of PSG's porous backline -- they have conceded 13 goals, most of the quarterfinalists so far. This tie demonstrates that defense is also Dortmund's weakness, and they most certainly will not have the advantage of playing against a team like the attack-averse Atleti they met on Tuesday. Riding the high of the quarterfinal win might be enough, though, to transform the 2023-24 season from an average one to a memorable one for Dortmund fans.

The same cannot be said for Atleti, who have had their moments in the Champions League this season but never felt like a true contender for a particularly deep run. Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata's fantastic seasons have not made up for the team's overall blandness this season, and their quarterfinal collapse cements the idea that Atleti are stuck in a holding pattern. There's no doubt that Atleti are good enough to be a Champions League team and a quarterfinal run feels apt for their level. That said, their inability to work with a lead showcases some real room for improvement not just in terms of personnel, but perhaps their overall tactical strategy.