Things are getting tighter in the Champions League as the final four teams in the competition are set. Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid are the final teams remaining which means it's a good time to take a deep dive into who can win it all.

From those who are just happy to be here to the teams who can actually lift the most coveted trophy in Europe, here's how they rank from worst to best:

4. Borussia Dortmund

Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good in a knockout tournament. Since the round of 16 began, no team has allowed more expected goals than Borussia Dortmund's 7.26 which has resulted in only conceding five goals en route to a date with Paris Sant-Germain. Squeaking past PSV before letting Atletico Madrid's struggles away from home do them in, no team has gotten luckier with their path to the semifinals than Dortmund, though goalkeeper Gregor Kobel has earned every dollar of his salary keeping them in the completion. With 1.85 goals prevented in his three starts in the knockout stages, Kobel has been the only thing holding the defense up.

Facing a PSG side that rips apart good defenses around the world, the Black and Yellow will need their share of luck to advance to the UCL final. It can happen but it's quite unlikely. After all, they played in the group stage with PSG winning in Paris and drawing in Germany.

3. Bayern Munich

Thomas "Tactics" Tuchel rolled out two left backs with Alphonso Davies suspended for the home leg against Arsenal and they proceeded to put Bukayo Saka in their pocket and advance to the final four of the Champions League. While everything in league play has been forgettable for Bayern Munich, it won't matter if they win the entire tournament, cementing Tuchel's strength in knockout competitions.

Harry Kane may be the focal point for Bayern but there is so much talent in the squad that they can give anyone trouble on their day. Like Dortmund, their issue is that they'll be matched up against Real Madrid defensively. Bayern have had wobbles but when Tuchel is coaching a team, they usually win in the Champions League as his 40-10-15 all-time record in the competition would suggest. They have quite the chance.

2. Paris Saint-Germain

With this season set to be Kylian Mbappe's last with the Parisian club, he is close to reaching his ultimate goal with the club. With a moment to cement his legacy in the competition, Mbappe has shown up in a big way leading almost every significant attacking statistic since Champions League group stage play began. Mbappe leads in goals, big chances created, shots on goal, shots, xG, and touches in the opponent's box. Facing Borussia Dortmund in the semis, it will be a massive letdown for PSG if they don't advance to the UCL final, but this is about more than just Mbappe.

This season, his supporting cast has stepped up in a big way with Vitinha patrolling midfield while Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele provide strong support on the wings. It's why Mbappe has not only been able to shine scoring, but he's creating chances as well. The biggest question mark has been around the form of Gianluigi Donnarumma, but if he makes the saves that he's supposed to, PSG yet again will have a chance to win the competition.

1. Real Madrid

Madrid are doing the thing again where they were somehow underdogs but will become the favorite when facing Bayern Munich in the next round. It took a penalty shootout for Los Blancos to advance past Manchester City but they won't mind as this is a club that finds a way to survive and advance no matter what the odds are against them. Being outshot 33-8 in Manchester didn't matter and Carlo Ancelotti will be happy to cede possession to Bayern Munich as well.

As long as Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius Junior are all healthy, Real Madrid are the most dangerous club in the competition. The dream scenario, for fans, would be facing Mbappe and PSG in the final, but there's the task at hand of toppling Bayern Munich in their way first.