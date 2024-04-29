Bayern Munich look to extend their home unbeaten streak in the UEFA Champions League to 16 games when they host Real Madrid in the first leg of their semifinal tie on Tuesday. Bayern have registered 12 victories and three draws at home during UCL play since dropping a 3-2 decision to PSG in the 2020-21 quarterfinals. The Bavarians avoided being eliminated in the quarterfinals a fourth consecutive time by knocking off Arsenal 3-2 on aggregate earlier this month. Real Madrid, who have won three straight Champions League knockout-round matchups against Bayern, defeated defending champion Manchester City 4-3 on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals.

Kickoff at Allianz Arena is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Bavarians are +145 favorites (risk $100 to win $145) in the latest Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid odds, while Los Blancos are +180 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023, he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich:

Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid money line: Bayern +145, Real Madrd +180, Draw +250

Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid over/under: 2.5 goals

Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid spread: Bayern -0.5 (+150)

BM: The Bavarians have allowed more than one goal in just one of their last nine UCL matches

RM: Los Blancos haven't lost since Jan. 18, a 4-2 setback against Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 in the Copa del Rey

in the Round of 16 in the Copa del Rey

Why you should back Bayern Munich

The Bavarians' defensive play has been stellar of late during their home unbeaten streak in the Champions League, as the club has posted three straight clean sheets in Munich. The latest was a 1-0 triumph over Arsenal on Apr. 17 in which midfielder Joshua Kimmich converted in the 63rd minute to help Bayern reach the semifinals for the first time since their 2019-20 championship season. The Bavarians are led offensively by striker Harry Kane, who is second in the UCL with seven goals and tied for eighth with three assists.

Since mid-December, the 30-year-old Kane has recorded 20 goals in 22 contests across all competitions, never going more than two consecutive matches without a goal during that span. He was kept off the scoresheet in the 1-0 win against Arsenal but converted in the first leg of that quarterfinal tie and registered his second brace of the UCL season in his previous outing versus Lazio. Kane also had a brace in his last outing, a 2-1 triumph in domestic league play over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Real Madrid

Los Blancos enter Tuesday with an 18-game unbeaten streak across all competitions during which they have recorded 12 wins and six draws. Real Madrid also have gone 10 straight Champions League matches without a loss, a run that is one game shy of matching the club record set in 2016-17. Facing Bayern in the knockout phase of the competition has been a good thing for Los Blancos of late, as they have gone on to win the title after defeating the Bavarians in their previous three meetings.

Rodrygo is tied for fifth in the UCL with five goals, the same amount he recorded in the competition in each of the last two campaigns. The 23-year-old Brazilian winger enjoyed a three-game scoring streak during the group stage before converting in each leg of the quarterfinal tie against Manchester City. English midfielder Jude Bellingham has netted four goals and is tied with teammate Vinicius Junior and four other players for second in the competition with four assists. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid picks

The match has been analyzed from every possible angle with a lean Over on the total.

So who wins Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid, and where does all the betting value lie?

