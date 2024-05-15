MLS announced Wednesday that it will host its 2025 All-Star Game at Austin, Texas' Q2 Stadium in 2025, home of Austin FC, marking the first time the event will be played at the soccer-specific venue since it opened in 2021.

The date and the opponent for the All-Star Game will be announced at a later date.

As is now regularly the case, the All-Star Game will be preceded by a series of events beforehand. Chief among them is the skills challenge, which MLS introduced in 2018 and includes players from both the all-star team and the opposition team. The 2025 edition will also include a pre-game concert and the MLS NEXT All-Star Game, a showcase from players from MLS' developmental league.

Austin has been a strong MLS market since joining the league in 2021 when it became the city's first-ever professional sports team. Austin FC have sold out every single regular season and playoff game held at Q2 Stadium, which seats around 20,000 and boasts MLS' longest active sell-out streak at 60.

This will be the city's first all-star game across all major leagues, but Austin has become a destination for important soccer games in recent years. It will host two group stage matches at June's Copa America and has previously hosted matches during the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup and qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

The 2024 MLS All-Star Game is at Columbus' Lower.com Field, home of reigning champions Columbus Crew. Some of the league's best players will be selected to face their Liga MX counterparts on July 24.