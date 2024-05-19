It seemed like Inter Miami were destined for a draw but in the 94th minute of play, Leonardo Campana pushed them to a 1-0 victory over D.C. United. Campana was on the pitch for less than a minute before scoring the eventual winner to push the Herons to the top of the league.

Campana rifled in his shot after latching onto a ball from Sergio Busquets showing that all of the Miami squad can contribute to their success during the season.

After missing their last game against Orlando City with a leg injury, Lionel Messi returned to the starting lineup but he wasn't involved in a goal. Even with failing to score, there isn't a cause for concern, especially with the defense improving as of late.

Miami have been performing at top gear scoring 16 goals in their previous six matches but they haven't kept a clean sheet during that span before now, keeping their second consecutive one against D.C. The Herons came up against a formidable opponent in Christian Benteke who has 11 goals on the season and still managed to keep a shutout which isn't something that would've happened earlier in the season.

With the victory, the Herons are now atop the Eastern Conference ahead of FC Cincinnati who have also played one fewer game. With only two losses this season, it's clear that a healthy Miami is among the strongest teams in the league and they only got better by adding Matias Rojas to the squad.

Next up is a clash against the Vancouver Whitecaps on May 25 before returning to midweek play hosting Atlanta United on May 29. It'll be a time where rotation is needed so seeing that the squad is contributing now is critical.