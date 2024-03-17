The Chicago Fire embraced their status as the Windy City's home team on Saturday when the wind assisted Kellyn Acosta's dramatic game-winner as they beat CF Montreal 4-3 in MLS play.

The play started when goalkeeper Chris Brady played a long pass to Acosta, who was just inside the Fire's half when he received the ball. He then sent the ball forward, seemingly to connect with a teammate in Montreal's penalty area, but 40 miles per hour winds ensured that the ball would surpass Acosta's teammates and head into the back of the net. Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois did get a touch on the ball, but it was not enough to stop Acosta from scoring the long-range goal.

Take a look:

The goal helped the Fire complete a dramatic comeback. They were down 3-1 in the 83rd minute but then scored three times after that mark, with Acosta's wind-assisted goal coming in the 99th minute.

After the game, Acosta felt he had luck on his side, especially on St. Patrick's Day weekend.

"I had some St. Patrick's Day luck, the wind was able to take it," he said after the match. For me, it was one of those things that when it left my foot I was almost upset with myself like 'Dang, I kind of blew an opportunity.' Then I realized like, this might have a chance, I saw the keeper take two steps and I'm like this really might have a chance, and yeah, I mean he came out and it went over his head and the rest was history."

That dramatic result marked the first win of the Fire's 2024 season and puts them ninth in the Eastern Conference after four games.