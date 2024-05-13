Olivier Giroud has announced that he will leave AC Milan at the end of the current season and head to Major League Soccer. The French striker will leave the Italian giants after three seasons where he won the 2021-22 Serie A title and, according to multiple reports over the past few weeks, will join Los Angeles FC.

Giroud announced his decision with a video message posted on his social media accounts as well as those of the club.

"I'm here to tell you that I will play my last two games at AC Milan. My career continues, but in the MLS. I am very very proud of everything I have done for the club in these three years. It's the right time to say it. Sorry, I'm a little emotional. My story with Milan ends this year, but Milan will remain in my heart forever."

The French international joined AC Milan in the summer 2021 and scored 48 goals in 130 games in all competitions. After playing for Montpellier, Arsenal and Chelsea, he joined the Rossoneri where he won the Scudetto in 2022, scoring some key goals like a brace against city rivals Inter in the Derby della Madonnina. Giroud is now set to start a new adventure in MLS where he will play for LAFC.