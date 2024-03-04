The MLS All-Stars will line up against their Liga MX equivalents on July 24 for the annual All-Star Game, MLS announced Monday, marking the third occasion the neighboring leagues will face off against each other.

The rematch is set for Lower.com Field in Columbus, home of reigning MLS Cup winners Columbus Crew, and will offer a chance for the MLS All-Stars to continue their undefeated run against Liga MX's best. MLS beat Liga MX on penalties when they first faced each other in 2021, and then won 2-1 on a Raul Ruidiaz penalty the following year.

This marks the latest collaboration between MLS and Liga MX, who have served as strategic partners in recent years rather than rivaling leagues. The two leagues invented the Leagues Cup in 2019, an annual competition that now includes all teams in both leagues, and launched the Campeones Cup the year before, which acts as a one-off between the reigning champions of each league.

July's All-Star Game will be preceded by the annual Skills Challenge, in which players from each team will compete in five skill-based competitions for bragging rights ahead of the matchup.

Players from each MLS team will be nominated for a spot on the All-Star team, which will have a combination of players who were voted in by fans and those selected by the team's coach and the league. Details on MLS All-Star voting will be shared at a later date by MLS.