The MLS All-Star game is always a star studded affair but this season's will be especially high profile as Lionel Messi headlines a roster that will take the pitch in Columbus on July 24 against the Liga MX rosters. Messi will be joined by his Miami teammates Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suarez. It's the first time that the quartet will be appearing in an All-Star game and they'll also be joined by three members of the Crew who are making their All-Star debuts. Cucho Hernandez, Steven Moriera and Rudy Camacho will be debuting in the match in front of their home fans joined by teammates Diego Rossi and Darlington Nagbe. Led by their coach Wilfried Nancy, the members of the Crew will have a chances to shine in both the All-Star game and Skills Challenge at Lower.com field.

MLS All-Star Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): Roman Bürki (St. Louis CITY SC / Coach's Selection), Hugo Lloris (LAFC /

Coach's Selection), Maarten Paes (FC Dallas / Voted in)



DEFENDERS (9): Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF / Voted In), Rudy Camacho (Columbus Crew /

Coach's Selection), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake / Voted In), Aaron Herrera (D.C. United / Voted

In), Thiago Martins (New York City FC / Coach's Selection), Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew /

Coach's Selection), Luca Orellano (FC Cincinnati / Coach's Selection), Miles Robinson (FC

Cincinnati / Voted In), Keegan Rosenberry (Colorado Rapids / Coach's Selection)

MIDFIELDERS (10): Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati / Voted In), Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami CF /

Voted In), Mathieu Choinière (CF Montréal / Coach's Selection), Evander (Portland Timbers /

Coach's Selection), Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps FC / Coach's Selection), Héctor Herrera

(Houston Dynamo FC / Commissioner's Pick), Robin Lod (Minnesota United FC / Coach's

Selection), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC / Coach's Selection), Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew /

Commissioner's Pick), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy / Voted In)

FORWARDS / WINGERS (8): Cristian 'Chicho' Arango (Real Salt Lake / Voted In), Christian

Benteke (D.C. United / Voted In), Federico Bernardeschi (Toronto FC / Coach's Selection), Denis

Bouanga (LAFC / Coach's Selection), Juan 'Cucho' Hernández (Columbus Crew / Coach's

Selection), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF / Voted In)

This will be the third time that MLS has faced Liga MX all-stars. Currently, MLS has won the previous two matches but that could change this season as familiar faces like Brandon Vazquez and Cade Cowell now play their club soccer in Mexico.