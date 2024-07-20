The Chicago Fire have announced on Friday that they will credit their fans in case Lionel Messi doesn't play for Inter Miami against their team on Aug. 31 at Soldier Field. The Argentinian star suffered a ligament injury in his right ankle during the Copa America final against Colombia on July 14 and will force him to be unavailable for an undefined amount of weeks, per reports.

"For tickets purchased between now until August 31, should Messi be unavailable for the match at Soldier Field, the Fire's Fan-First Credit Guarantee will offer all single-match buyers $250 off two or more new 2025 Chicago Fire Season Ticket Memberships or $100 off two or more single match tickets for the 2025 home match versus Inter Miami," the club announced.

The club went on to say those who already purchased tickets will be able to claim tickets to the team's fan appreciation night for their match on Oct. 19 against Nashville SC if Messi doesn't play.

Messi also didn't play at the Chicago Fire last season when the former FC Barcelona and PSG star was injured. On that occasion, the club offered fans "a $250 account credit toward new memberships for the 2024 season – or a $50 account credit for anyone unable to use the new member credit – to all single-game ticket buyers who attend our match vs. Inter Miami regardless of which players are able to make an appearance on the pitch."

Chicago Fire are planning some special activities for the home game against Inter Miami, as the match on Aug. 31 will feature a performance from Jason Derulo, among other things. The question is whether Chicago Fire fans will finally have the chance to see Lionel Messi at Solider Field or if they have to wait for another year.