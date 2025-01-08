With a new MLS season around the corner despite the MLS Cup taking place in December, clubs are adding new players left and right before preseason play kicks off. One player who has voiced interest -- again -- in coming to the league is Neymar, who won't rule out a Barcelona reunion with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

"Obviously, playing again with Messi and Suarez would be incredible," Neymar said in an interview with CNN. "They are my friends. We still speak to each other. It would be interesting to revive this trio. I'm happy at Al-Hilal, I'm happy in Saudi Arabia, but who knows. Football is full of surprises. When the news came out that I was leaving Paris Saint-Germain, the transfer window was closed in the United States, so I didn't have this option."

Neymar may be happy living in Saudi Arabia but he hasn't played consistently since picking up a knee injury with Al-Hilal in 2023. He did return this season coming off of the bench twice before then picking up a hamstring injury that has sidelined the 32-year-old since November. Oft-injured and still on an expensive contract in Saudi Arabia, unless Neymar can take a hefty salary cut to join the Herons, he also may not be the best fit to take their team to the next level even when considering those who could actually mesh well with their stars.

Looking past Neymar, who are some players that MLS sides could go for?

Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City

As San Diego FC preps for their inaugural season in Major League Soccer, they may be chasing a splash signing. They have already established themselves by adding Hirving Lozano from PSV, there are also rumors linking them to Kevin De Bruyne. With Manchester City losing ground in the Premier League title race, letting the Belgian playmaker move to MLS is something that would allow Phil Foden to take their reigns of the attack while freeing up funds to add more to the defense. Securing De Bruyne's signature is something that would take a similar financial commitment to Messi but with San Diego already having a global operation, it's something that can't be ruled out.

Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid

It has been billed as a matter of when not if Antoine Griezmann ends up at Los Angeles FC and he would bring quite a marquee signing to the league. Already pushing for a La Liga title with Atletico Madrid, Griezmann has been in and out of the lineup after the arrival of Julain Alvarez but that doesn't mean that he wouldn't have a ton to give if he made the move to America. It'd be a familiar sight with Oliver Giroud and Hugo Lloris already on the team making it a French national team reunion. He's often in the United States to check out NBA games, so being in L.A. to catch the Lakers and Clippers seems like quite the fit.

Marcus Rashford, Manchester United

While Marcus Rashford may end up at Milan, there's no reason why MLS clubs shouldn't pick up the phone and see what it may take to get the forward out of United. Only 27 and with plenty of name recognition, Rashford would immediately be a marquee signing for any team in the league but salary would be an issue. It's a moment when concessions would need to be made on either side but when spending is rising, ambitious teams could make the call.

Angel Di Maria, Benfica

Angel Di Maria may be someone who is tough to get midseason due to playing Champions League soccer but this is where Inter Miami's attention could be going. Having already starred on the international stage with Messi for Argentina, there would be no concerns about how he would fit into Miami. Also, Di Maria's game has aged quite well so despite being 36, he'd have plenty to give in the league while making things happen for himself and other playmakers around him. Not to mention, Inter Miami's coach is also a former Argentina national teammate of his in Javier Mascherano.