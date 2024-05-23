Round 1 - Pick 1 Alex Sarr C France • 7'1" / 217 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 9.7 RPG 4.4 BPG 1.3 Sarr's name is written in pencil for now as Atlanta's front office -- which was preparing to pick somewhere closer to the teens than at No. 1 -- does its due diligence and dives deep on who to snag here at No. 1. He's a 7-footer with potential to be a defensive anchor and upside to grow into more, but Zaccharie Risacher could be in the mix here as well.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zaccharie Risacher SF France • 6'9" / 204 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 9.7 RPG 3.5 APG 1.0 3P% 34.1% We'll see what the Wizards do here at No. 2, but the early buzz emanating from Chicago during combine week was that they may be eyeing Risacher, thus the pick here. He's a big wing who has improved as a shooter and is turning heads of late after scoring 28 last week for JL Bourg in a playoff game.

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 1 - Pick 3 Donovan Clingan C Connecticut • Soph • 7'2" / 280 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 13 RPG 7.4 APG 1.5 3P% 25% Clingan was one of the most impactful bigs in college basketball the last two seasons, and he helped key UConn's title run this last postseason with a star turn as a defensive monster. He plays with great anticipation and his length affects how teams attack inside, making him an interesting if slightly out of the box pick for the Rockets here to pair next to Alperen Sengun.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Reed Sheppard SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 181 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 12.5 RPG 4.1 APG 4.5 3P% 52.1% Armed with picks Nos. 4 and 8, San Antonio is in a spot here with its first pick to take one of the Kentucky guards -- Sheppard or Rob Dillingham -- or international guard Nikola Topic. I'm going with the first player mentioned. Sheppard aced the testing at the Combine with a 42-inch max standing vertical that ranked tied for first. Paired with a stellar freshman season in which he displayed shooting and defensive potential, he could be a perfect plug-and-play for the Spurs' backcourt to build around next to Victor Wembanyama.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Dalton Knecht SG Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 21.7 RPG 4.9 APG 1.8 3P% 39.7% Detroit was brutal in a lot of areas last season, but shooting in particular is a glaring hole on this team's roster. Knecht is a killer shooter in catch-and-shoot and spot-up situations and also adds an element of scoring punch and playmaking to a Pistons roster that lacks some punch.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Tidjane Salaun SF France • 6'9" / 212 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 11.9 RPG 3.0 APG 1.6 3P% 41.5% There was just as much scuttlebutt centered around Salaun at the combine as there was any other prospect despite Salaun being one of the few not in attendance. He had a 19-point game in the French league playoffs and looked as good as he has all season in doing so with deep 3s and an aggression we've not seen much. He could be a surprise pick in a wide-open top 10, and his range probably starts around No. 4.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Stephon Castle PG Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 11.1 RPG 4.7 APG 2.9 3P% 26.7% Castle winds up a surprise slipper in this mock, which benefits the Trail Blazers. He's remained steadfast in his desire to play point at the NBA level after making sacrifices at UConn, but the fit next to Scoot Henderson as a secondary playmaker and defensive stopper makes too much sense and provides too much value.

From From Toronto Raptors Round 1 - Pick 8 Nikola Topic PG Serbia • 6'6" / 201 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 18.4 RPG 3.6 APG 7.1 Instead of taking Sheppard in place of Topic, San Antonio stumbles into a gift in which it lands both at No. 4 and No. 8. Topic profiles as a lead facilitator which could push Sheppard into a secondary playmaker and shooting role. The two could instantly upgrade what was a lackluster Spurs playmaking attack last season.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Matas Buzelis SF G League Ignite • 6'8" / 209 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.1 RPG 6.6 APG 1.9 3P% 27.3% In a league dominated by power wings with big frames, Memphis swings for a huge upside prospect in Buzelis to pair with Ja Morant. Buzelis has a huge frame and immense potential to grow into a versatile forward who can dribble, pass and shoot.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Ron Holland SF G League Ignite • 6'7" / 197 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 19.5 RPG 6.7 APG 3.1 3P% 24.0% Holland's range starts at No. 1 in this draft, so him falling all the way to No. 10 would register as a surprise. The former No. 1 recruit showed improvement with G League Ignite last season and presents long-term star potential as a big wing with real defensive upside.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kyshawn George SG Miami (Fla.) • Fr • 6'7" / 209 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 7.6 RPG 3 APG 2.2 3P% 40.8% Strong candidate to be a late-riser in this process. George shot 40.8% from 3-point range and rated in the 92nd percentile as a catch-and-shoot weapon as a freshman at Miami last season, per Synergy data. Huge frame and does a little of everything that will have NBA teams intrigued.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 12 Devin Carter PG Providence • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 19.7 RPG 8.7 APG 3.6 3P% 37.7% Few who had a better combine week than Carter, who broke a combine record in the 3/4-court sprint and tied for the best max standing vertical leap at 42 inches. He's coming off a Big East Player of the Year season for Providence and has shown the improvement as a shooter that could make him a ready-made 3-and-D weapon with playmaking to boot.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Johnny Furphy SG Kansas • Fr • 6'8" / 189 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th PPG 9 RPG 4.9 APG 1 3P% 35.2% You have to do some projecting here to buy into Furphy because of his limited role at Kansas and hit-or-miss production, but he can shoot it great from anywhere on the floor and has the ball skills to be an attacker off the bounce as well. Could be a nice long-term insurance plan in the event Malik Monk leaves Sac-town.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 14 Ja'Kobe Walter SG Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 197 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14.5 RPG 4.4 APG 1.4 3P% 34.1% Walter showed all the tools that made him a five-star prospect during his one season at Baylor with an array of athleticism and quick-trigger shooting that makes for an easy NBA projection. He'll need to improve his shooting and touch overall, but at 19 years old with his track record as a gunner, I'd buy into him here at the back of the lottery.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Rob Dillingham PG Kentucky • Fr • 6'1" / 165 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 15.2 RPG 2.9 APG 3.9 3P% 44.4% Measuring at just 6-foot-1 and 164.2 pounds, Dillingham came up shorter and smaller than hoped entering combine week that could push his stock down a smidge. How NBA teams view the measurements and the impact of his projection is still yet to be seen, but he's been downgraded from a potential top-3 pick to the mid-to-late lottery range.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jared McCain PG Duke • Fr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 14.3 RPG 5 APG 1.9 3P% 41.4% Being a shot-maker at the guard spot in the NBA is a must; being one who can make TOUGH shots in the NBA is a plus. That's what McCain brings to the table. Electric shooting weapon who can make shots off movement, and a relentless rebounder for a guard his size.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 1 - Pick 17 Cody Williams SG Colorado • Fr • 6'7" / 178 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 11.9 RPG 3 APG 1.6 3P% 41.5% Whether New Orleans takes this pick or defers it to L.A. remains to be seen, but for now, we're projecting the Pels to be taking No. 17 and selecting Cody Williams. Williams is a bit of a mystery box prospect, but the ascension of his older brother, Jalen Williams, into an All-Star producer should have NBA teams digging deep. He has ideal size, shoots it well and fits the mold of a power wing with multi-positional versatility.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Terrence Shannon Jr. SG Illinois • Sr • 6'6" / 225 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 23 RPG 4 APG 2.3 3P% 36.2% Every team could put to use a player of Shannon's ilk -- a 6-foot-6 wing who can create off the dribble, shoot and defend. Orlando could put him to use as a role player next to Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs as an offensive-minded complement to both.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 19 Isaiah Collier PG USC • Fr • 6'3" / 205 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16.3 RPG 2.9 APG 4.3 3P% 33.8% Playmaking, size and a disruptive force is what Collier brings to the table for a Toronto team that could stand to add all the above to its backcourt. Scottie Barnes is the alpha here with the Raptors, but you can't have enough offensive sparkplugs -- and Collier can be a game-changer as a downhill creator.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Tristan da Silva SF Colorado • Sr • 6'8" / 217 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 10th PPG 16 RPG 5.1 APG 2.4 3P% 39.5% Few did better for their draft stock during the NCAA Tournament than da Silva, who shot it great from 3-point range, flashed his two-way versatility and impacted winning on both ends for Colorado. His defense and size coupled with his reliable jumper should make him a trendy riser late in the process.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 21 Kyle Filipowski C Duke • Soph • 6'11" / 230 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.4 RPG 8.3 APG 2.8 3P% 34.8% A 7-footer with real talent as a floor spacer, Filipowski could work in tandem with Zion Williamson as a shooting complement and generally valuable addition in size. He did a lot of work as a playmaker at Duke as well and has the tools to be useful in numerous roles.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Carlton Carrington PG Pittsburgh • Fr • 6'4" / 195 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 13.8 RPG 5.2 APG 4.1 3P% 32.2% Carrington began the season ranked just inside the top 100 of his own recruiting class but heads to the draft as a possible top-30 selection after a big year at Pitt. He led the team in assists and finished second in scoring and minutes played.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 23 Tyler Kolek PG Marquette • Sr • 6'2" / 195 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 8th PPG 15.3 RPG 4.9 APG 7.7 3P% 38.8% Kolek spent his college career playing in Milwaukee for Marquette and stays close to begin his professional journey with the Bucks, who presumably have seen him as much as any other NBA team. High-level creator who led college in assists per game last season.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 1 - Pick 24 Zach Edey C Purdue • Sr • 7'4" / 299 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 25.2 RPG 12.2 APG 2 Edey was the best player in college basketball the last two years, and while there may be questions about his NBA fit (his shooting and his court coverage in space, in particular), there will likely be a team willing to bet on him somewhere in this range. With the Knicks owning No. 24 and No. 25, they can stand to roll the dice a bit with a big man with a big game in Edey who has had a strong pre-draft process.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Nikola Djurisic SF Serbia • 6'07" / 218 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 12th PPG 14.4 RPG 2.8 APG 3.4 3P% 33% Overall, Djrusic had a strong week in Chicago playing in the scrimmages at the combine by displaying real passing ability and feel for the game. This might be a bit earlier than some expect, but he's had a great year with Mega MIS in the ABA and looks like he belongs.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 26 Justin Edwards SF Kentucky • Fr • 6'6" / 209 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 8.8 RPG 3.4 APG 0.9 3P% 36.5% Washington could stand to take some big swings given its situation -- in the doldrums of the NBA standings for years -- and Edwards presents as one of the biggest available on the board. He's a 6-foot-7 wing who was active and aggressive at the combine after an up-and-down year at Kentucky with theoretical upside as a future starter.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Baylor Scheierman SG Creighton • Sr • 6'7" / 205 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 18.5 RPG 9 APG 3.9 3P% 38.1% Scheierman was one of the big winners of combine week after standing out in the scrimmages and moves into the first round of our mock for the first time this cycle. He's an older prospect but could produce instant value for a contenting Timberwolves team.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Dillon Jones SF Weber State • Jr • 6'5" / 235 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 20.8 RPG 9.8 APG 5.2 3P% 32.4% The modus operandi of Denver's front office over the years -- drafting the likes of Jalen Pickett and Nikola Jokic -- has been to lean into unconventional prospects. Jones is that. He was the best player in the Big Sky last season and produced like an All-American in four years at Weber State as a passer, defender and all-around Swiss army knife.

From From Oklahoma City Thunder Round 1 - Pick 29 Yves Missi C Baylor • Fr • 6'11" / 229 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 20.3 RPG 8.5 APG 2.6 3P% 38.6% A raw prospect with tremendous upside, Missi is a potential lottery pick due to his size, skill and shot-blocking ability. He's a developmental-type prospect but the flashes of "wow" he put together at the end of the season became more frequent.