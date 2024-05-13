Manchester City will look to move one step closer to claiming their fourth consecutive English Premier League championship and sixth in seven years when they take on Tottenham Hotspur in a key matchup on Tuesday. The Citizens (26-7-3), who are just one point behind Arsenal for the top of the table, have won seven consecutive EPL matches, outscoring opponents 28-5 during that stretch. The Spurs (19-6-11), meanwhile, have struggled of late, dropping four of their last five matches. The lone win was a 2-1 triumph on Saturday over Burnley, who is bound for relegation.

Manchester City vs. Tottenham money line: Manchester City -260, Draw +425, Tottenham Hotspur +600

Manchester City vs. Tottenham over/under: 3.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Tottenham spread: Manchester City -1.5 (-110)

MANC: They have a goal differential of plus-58 in Premier League action this season, second to Arsenal's plus-61

TOT: They have scored 71 goals in league play in 2023-2024

Why you should back Manchester City

Forward Erling Haaland is the main cog in the Citizens' offensive engine. In the 5-1 win over the Wolverhampton Wanderers, he scored four goals on eight shots, with seven on target. In the 4-0 win over Fulham on Saturday, he did not score, but produced three shots on net. The 23-year-old Norwegian standout leads Manchester City with 25 goals and five assists in 29 appearances, including 27 starts on the year. He has registered 109 shots, including 52 on target.

Midfielder Phil Foden has been red hot of late for the Citizens. In Saturday's win at Fulham, he scored a goal on two shots, both on target. He had an assist in the 5-1 win over the Wolverhampton Wanderers, and had two goals on three shots, including two on net, in a 4-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on April 25. In 33 matches, including 31 starts this season, the 23-year-old has registered 17 goals and eight assists. He has taken 91 shots, including 43 on target. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Tottenham

Forward Son Heung-Min continues to power the Spurs' lineup. The 31-year-old South Korean has a team-high 17 goals and eight assists in 33 appearances, including 32 starts. He has taken 79 shots, including 35 on target. He has scored two goals in the last four matches, taking eight shots, with three on target.

With Richarlison (calf) expected to miss the match, look for midfielder Dejan Kulusevski to pick up some of the offensive slack. He is third on the side with six goals and three assists in 34 appearances, including 30 starts. The 24-year-old from Sweden has taken 50 shots, including 17 on target. He has taken five shots over the past five league matches. See which team to pick here.

