Sacramento Republic are no strangers to success in the U.S. Open Cup and they're going on yet another run after defeating the San Jose Earthquakes 4-3 on Tuesday night. Sacramento faced off against Orlando City SC in the 2022 Open Cup final and while they did lose to the Lions in that match, The United Soccer League side learned a lot from that experience, which is one of the reasons why even in extra time they were able to keep their cool to overtake the Earthquakes.

Atop the Western Conference in the USL Championship, Sacramento are now undefeated in all competitions and have now eliminated six MLS teams in tournament play which is third most of all time for a lower division club. Sacramento Republic won't know who they're facing until May 22, but there will be at least three USL Championship sides in the draw for the next round.

New Mexico United also advanced 3-0 over MLS Next Pro side NYCFC. While Next Pro teams are taking part in the Open Cup for the first time this season due to only eight MLS sides participating, it has been quite a run for New York City FC's youth who knocked off the Colorado Springs Switchbacks in the fourth round before falling in the fifth round. Atlanta United survived a penalty shootout to defeat the Charleston Battery while LAFC cruised to victory over Loudon United FC.

Scores and upcoming schedule

All times Eastern

Tuesday, May 21

Charleston Battery 0, Atlanta United 0 (Atlanta advances 5-4 on penalties)

New York City FC II 0, New Mexico United 3

Sporting Kansas City 4, FC Tulsa 0

Sacramento Republic FC 4, San Jose Earthquakes 3

Los Angeles FC 3, Loudon United FC 0

Wednesday, May 22

Indy Eleven vs. Detroit City FC, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle Sounders vs. Phoenix Rising FC, 10:30 p.m.

Can a USL side win the cup?

With fewer MLS teams taking part in the Open Cup this season, it does bring an opportunity for the USL to possibly appear in Concacaf Champions Cup. Over the past few years, depth in USL has improved with teams sending players abroad to Europe and more names choosing to come there in addition to Major League Soccer, and if a USL team are able to make it into the Champions Cup it will only increase their recruitment efforts. With The Rowdies playing a home match and Phoenix traveling to face a Seattle side that was already pushed to the brink against Louisville City and with three of eight MLS teams already out of the competition, odds are growing that a USL team could lift the cup.

Of course, those Cinderella hopefuls will have to watch out for Los Angeles FC who can score with any team in the United States and also has Oliver Giroud on the way during the summer window. As the semifinals won't be until August, teams will want to knock out the Black and Gold sooner than later, because it will only become harder. With three USL sides confirmed through to the last eight, they can have as many teams as MLS if one of Dallas or Seattle falls but that may not be enough to lift it.